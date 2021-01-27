New Call of Duty: Warzone Report Will Make Modern Warfare 2 Players Very Happy

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone report has Modern Warfare 2 players buzzing. Following last year's Modern Warfare reboot, and with a reboot of Modern Warfare 2 likely around the corner, hype for the Modern Warfare sub-brand is the highest it's been in a while, perhaps partially thanks to the lack of excitement over Black Ops Cold War. And a new report has only added to this hype.

Taking to Twitter, ModernWarzone relays word that Soap John "Soap" MacTavish, a prominent character in the original Modern Warfare story arc, "could arrive any day" in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. ModernWarzone notes they have no clue when new content is coming to the 2019 game next, but it sounds like when it does drop, presumably sooner rather than later, it could add Soap as an operator.

If you have deja vu, it's because this isn't the first time we've heard Soap is coming to both Warzone and Modern Warfare. In fact, we've been hearing about this for a while, however, despite this, Soap still isn't in the game, and there's no -- official -- word of this changing. Still, where there's smoke, there's fire, and ModernWarzone is a great source.

Further, while this isn't the first time we've heard this Soap report, it's the first update in a while confirming that the beloved character is still indeed coming.

That said, despite all the smoke, despite the source, and despite the past history of the claim, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on this report in any capacity. If it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Activision also hasn't commented on last week's bad news involving Modern Warfare, or more specifically, its sequel. Nor has it commented on last week's massive leak pertaining to Warzone's new (and rumored) map.

