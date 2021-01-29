Call of Duty: Warzone Fans Furious With New Game-Breaking Update

✖

The new Call of Duty: Warzone update has PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players furious because it has seemingly brought back the game's most infamous and game-breaking glitch. For the fifth time since the game released early last year, the stim glitch is back and ruining matches all over again. Not that long ago, Raven Software and co. patched the glitch's fourth iteration, but it seems no matter what the developer does, the glitch resurfaces a couple of months later.

Right now, it's unclear how prevalent the glitch is, but of course, unlike a bug, the more attention the latest exploit gets, the more prevalent it will get. That said, right now there isn't just one exploit, but two exploits.

The first is brand new and involves grenades, while the second we've already seen. For those unfamiliar with the exploit, it requires a squad to collect roughly $50,000, and then spam the buy ammo crates at a buy station. From here, you need to use said crates to restock stim shots. Of course, there's much more to the technique, but just about every player already knows how to recreate it because it's not new. The other technique is new, and can be seen below:

Thankfully, this new technique appears to involve hacking, which means it should never become very prevalent. While there are plenty of hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone, they aren't very common to run across, especially on console. That said, the other aforementioned technique doesn't require any hacking, and thus you may come across far more players abusing it.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a fix to the pair of glitches. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Warzone and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.