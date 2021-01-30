Call of Duty 2021 Rumor Seemingly Debunked By Leaker

✖

Rumors have continued to swirl over the past few weeks about what Activision has in store for this year’s installment in the Call of Duty franchise. While the publisher has yet to say anything specific about the newest iteration of the annualized series, a notable leaker has now chimed in with what they have heard.

Tom Henderson, a known video game insider with a positive track record, has reasserted what he knows about this year’s Call of Duty title. Henderson said once again that the 2021 title should only be in development by Sledgehammer Games. In recent days, other rumors have come about asserting that Infinity Ward is also assisting on the project, but Henderson says that this shouldn’t be accurate. “As far as I'm aware, no, Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward are not working together on Call of Duty 2021. They are still working on their own individual titles,” he said.

Not working TOGETHER. There was a rumour going around that both developers are working together on the title. As far as I'm aware, they are not. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 30, 2021

Henderson went on to stress that this doesn’t mean that both Sledgehammer and Infinity Ward aren’t both actively toiling away on the Call of Duty franchise. That being said, what each developer is doing should be separate from one another. So if Sledgehammer is working on this year’s installment, which is what we have heard in the past, Infinity Ward is likely working on a Call of Duty game that won’t release until later on.

Obviously, it’s worth taking all of this information with a grain of salt for the moment. Again, Activision hasn’t said a word about the 2021 Call of Duty game just yet, meaning there’s a lot that we still don’t know. That being said, Henderson has proven to be accurate more often than not in relation to Call of Duty, so what he’s saying here has a good chance of being spot-on.

For now, the only thing we can likely bet on with the 2021 Call of Duty game is that it will surely release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Anything else that we learn about the title will have to wait until later in the year, so stay tuned.

