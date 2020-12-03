Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Playlist

✖

Treyarch released another update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week, though this one released on November 3rd was just a playlist update and not a full set of patch notes affecting different parts of the game. The new playlist in question is called “First Strike Moshpit,” and it contains a number of different core game mode playable across two different maps. This playlist will be available until December 8th, so anyone who wants to try it out only has less than a week to do so.

Black Ops Cold War’s First Strike Moshpit playlist consists of four different game modes played across two different maps. It’s got Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint, and all those matches will be played on Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike. There are also Hardcore variants of each of the game modes for those who prefer that sort of experience.

The First Strike Moshpit featured playlist is now live in #BlackOpsColdWar! Play TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike through Dec. 8th. Also available for Hardcore in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/BapMwEdQrW — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 3, 2020

Modern Warfare and the Warzone game that accompanied it routinely saw different playlist updates released throughout the games’ seasons to shake things up and give players new ways to play. Popular game modes quickly emerged as fan-favorites with those appearing the most in the rotations, though still not as often as some players would’ve liked. The same will likely happen in Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War as players identify the game modes and playlists they prefer most, so expect to see those appear often whenever those types of verdicts start to come in.

As for the first official season of Black Ops Cold War, we know it’s set to begin on December 10th. We’ve seen a preview of some of the events and features that’ll be added whenever the season starts and throughout the few months that it’s live, but a recent leak might’ve given us an even better look at the seasonal content. That leak included new maps and new versions of existing maps, but as is the case with any leak, it’s hard to predict what from it is actually happening or when that content will be available.