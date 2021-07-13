✖

Treyarch and Activision detailed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update this week with some good news for those hunting for high killstreaks: Nukes are back in business. The breakdown of the update confirmed that the 30-kill Nuke killstreak will be brought to pretty much every Multiplayer game mode with the exception of just a few. Dropping Nukes won’t end the match like it did in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it will wipe all players when it’s called in.

The info about the return of the Nukes was included in the Multiplayer section of the Season Four Reloaded notes. Treyarch said in the blog post that the Nukes arriving in other Multiplayer modes stems from feedback gathered during the Cranked Hardpoint matches where players could earn the “hidden” Scorestreak. With the exception of some of the party modes and the League Play variants, you’ll be able to drop a Nuke in any Multiplayer mode if you get enough kills without breaking your streak.

“Oh, one more thing... we’ve heard from those players who went the extra mile in Cranked Hardpoint to earn the hidden Nuke Scorestreak, and we’re bringing it to the rest of Multiplayer,” Treyarch said. “Starting this week, players will now be able to call in a Nuke by earning 30 kills without dying in all modes, with the exceptions of League Play and CDL variants, Multi-Team, Party Games, and Gunfight. “Going nuclear” suddenly takes on a whole new meaning...”

If you saw an earlier version of the blog post, you probably saw that the description originally said that the Nuke would end the match once it was dropped. That’s not the case, however, as Treyarch has since updated its post to remove all mentions of ending the match prematurely. Treyarch acknowledged the mistake and confirmed that Nukes will only wipe lobbies and won’t end matches.

So... we might have gotten a little carried away with the original description. To clarify: The Nuke will NOT automatically end the match in respawn modes, but *will* wipe all players when the Nuke detonates in all modes. ☢️ — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 13, 2021

Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update drops on July 14th at 9 p.m. PT, so expect to see the Nukes being dropped not long afterwards.