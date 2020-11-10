Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Adds 3 Long-Awaited Features

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has added not one, not two, but three long-awaited features. While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases this week, Infinity Ward is still providing robust support for Modern Warfare and Warzone, the latter of which will be sticking around as the battle royale mode for Black Ops Cold War, and thus will have a much longer life than former, which in a few months, will begin to be phased out. That said, this phasing out process hasn't begun yet, and today, both games got a substantial update.

The first of these three features, which is also the most notable, is just for Warzone players. After months and months of rumors suggesting that Infinity Ward was working on private matches for Warzone, today, out of nowhere, the feature dropped. Now, just like most online multiplayer games, you can host private matches in Warzone.

Unfortunately, for Modern Warfare multiplayer players, the second new feature is also just for Warzone. More specifically, in addition to private matches, Infinity Ward has also finally added independent loadouts to Warzone, something, like private matches, players have been asking for since launch.

The last new feature is new to both Warzone and Modern Warfare, and that's the ability to spectate in third-person, which perhaps explains why a new bug that allowed players to play the game in third-person made the rounds recently.

And that's it. For some players, none of these new features may be that noteworthy, but private matches and independent loadouts in Warzone have many COD fans freaking out on social media and gaming forums.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and soon both will be available via the PS5 as well.

