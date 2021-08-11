New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map, Perk In the Works

✖

The approach of the inevitable annual Call of Duty release has led many to imagine Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new content will be tapering off soon, but it appears Treyarch still has plenty more in store. For Zombies players, they can look forward to another round-based map as well as a new perk in the next season. This comes in addition to the content already revealed for Season Five which Treyarch has been previewing lately ahead of its release.

Treyarch’s most recent post guiding players through Season Five content was aptly focused on the next season, but it did include some teases of things to come. During the opening to the Zombies segment of the post, Treyarch said it’s working on the “next round-based Zombies map.”

Five Multiplayer maps. New Battle Pass. New weapons. Double Agent mode. New content in Zombies, Outbreak, Onslaught, Dead Ops Arcade 3, and more. Get all the details and patch notes for Season Five, starting at 9PM PT August 12: https://t.co/LHMn48NCLs pic.twitter.com/MLCNn5A9tQ — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 11, 2021

“As we continue development on our next round-based Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War, get ready for new content to enjoy in every pillar of the Zombies experience in Season Five,” Treyarch said. “That starts with a new upgradeable Perk, Field Upgrade, and Support Weapon coming to all round-based maps and Outbreak.”

Elsewhere in the post, Treyarch talked about a new perk that was coming to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode. That perk is “Death Perception,” a perk players will recall from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It grants players increasingly useful intel regarding their surroundings and damaging effects against Zombies, but players already knew that perk was coming. After Death Perception, players will get yet another perk in the future when Season Six adds the final Perk-a-Cola.

“Hit up the Der Wunderfizz machine during Season Five to pick up Death Perception (and check out its all-new jingle!) in all round-based maps and in Outbreak,” Treyarch said. “In Season Six, Death Perception’s dedicated Perk machine will debut alongside our tenth and final Perk-a-Cola. What could it be...?”

Black Ops Cold War’s Season Five was supposed to start Wednesday night, but Activision and Treyarch changed those plans on the same day. Instead, the new season will now begin on Thursday. There’ll be plenty of content to check out when the new season launches, but plan on waiting a while longer to see the new round-based map and the final perk.