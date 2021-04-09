Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds Long-Awaited Feature Just to Remove It Hours Later

✖

Treyarch has released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update alongside patch notes. The update dropped this morning on all platforms -- PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S -- and it didn't do much of note, though it did add a long-awaited feature only to remove it a few hours later. More specifically, after finally adding Gunsmith Customs to the game with the update, Treyarch has announced the feature has been "temporarily disabled," or in other words, removed.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the feature will be back, but Treyarch did confirm it will let everyone know when it's back. In the meantime, players can check out the new Rivas Operator also added today.

"Gunsmith Customs has been temporarily disabled while we perform maintenance on the feature," writes Treyarch. "Thanks for your patience -- we'll update everyone when it's back up.

As for the rest of the update, it doesn't do anything but make a few changes to Zombies. That said, for a full and official rundown of it, check out the full patch notes below:

- Features-

Gunsmith Customs Players can now mix-and-match attachments from Weapon Blueprints of the same weapon type to create new Blueprints with Gunsmith Customs. Create your own custom Blueprints in Create-a-Class, name and same your creations via Custom Mods, and take them into your next match in Multiplayer or Zombies. Players can create up to 10 custom Blueprints per weapon.



- Operators -

Rivas Rivas Operator bundle now available in the Store in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.



- Zombies -

Dead Ops Arcade 3 Gameplay Additional XP adjustments. Adjustment to boss selection in Room of Judgment for Solo adventurers. Addressed an issue in Room of Judgment sequence where bosses were getting auto-killed before the timer expired.



At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the game's next update will arrive, but with Season 3 right around the corner, updates, or at least meaningful updates, may be scarce for a bit.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PC. For more coverage on it and all things COD, click here.