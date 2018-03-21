Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Maps Can Now Be Purchased Separately

For a game that’s two and a half years old, Call of Duty: Black Ops III is still surprisingly fresh. Along with its initial round of downloadable content – not to mention the stuff included with the full game – Treyarch has been supporting the game with additional Zombies maps.

This came in the form of Zombies Chronicles, a greatest hits pack of the company’s better Zombies maps, which can be played through Black Ops III. But, just in case you haven’t picked it up yet, the company is now letting you pick and choose which Zombies maps you want to add to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treyarch confirmed via Twitter this week that the four Zombies maps are now available for individual purchase on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with the option coming to PC soon. “Want to continue your Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies experience?” the company asked. “Well, you’re in luck: all DLC Zombies Maps are now available for individual purchase on PS4 and Xbox One.” You can see the tweet and the map images below.

Want to continue your Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies experience? Well, you’re in luck: all DLC Zombies Maps are now available for individual purchase on PS4 and Xbox One (coming soon to PC). As a bonus, you’ll receive 5 vials of Liquid Divinium free with each map! pic.twitter.com/noqvs2bfkE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2018

As a bonus with each purchase – with the packs going for $8 apiece – you’ll also score five free vials of Liquid Divinium to boost your play!

The map packs that are currently available include the Gorod Krovi Zombies Map, the Zetsubou No Shima Zombies Map, the Revelations Zombies Map and the Der Eisendrache Zombies Map.

As you were able to do before, you can still buy all of these maps in one shot with the Zombies Chronicles pack, but this is a good option for those of you who have particular favorites that you want to revisit, instead of all of them as a whole.

This is likely the last move to be made with Black Ops III for the developer, as it’s currently hard at work on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which is set to debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 12. So consider this a last hurrah for the game, though it’s really done a lot over the last couple of years. And it’s still a lot of fun to play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.