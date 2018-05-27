It Appears Nuketown Will Return In Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Since the first Call of Duty: Black Ops back in 2010, the compact map of Nuketown has been a staple in the Treyarch sub-series as a result of its massive popularity.

Subsequent follow-ups – Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – took the barebones of the map, but altered it with a different surface layer of paint. In both games, it has remained easily recognizable as Nuketown, but different enough that it feels like a new map. That said, it appears Treyarch will continue its Nuketown tradition with the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of another round of Nuketown comes way of David Vonderhaar, the game’s director, who issued the following suggestive tweet:

Remember that time you made Nuketown. Oh. Right. Remember that 2nd and 3rd and … — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) May 20, 2018

As you can see, Vonderhaar doesn’t come out and confirm that Nuketown will make its third return, but he might as well have. Still, until it’s officially revealed, it’s best to reserve a grain of salt (the tiniest grain of salt ever, because at this point Nuketown in a Black Ops game is a given, and will probably be featured at least until Call of Duty: Black Ops 34).

When the first Black Ops launched, Nuketown was one of my favorite maps for the different multiplayer experience it offered. It was fast, beautifully chaotic, and had a certain vibe about it. It was a map where racking up kills, or racking up a death count, was incredibly easily. However, I don’t think Treyarch has captured the Nuketown magic in subsequent rehashes. In fact, I’m a bit tired of it. But perhaps Black Ops 4 will do enough to it to make it feel fresh and new, and not simply remind me of the glory days of the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more articles containing more media, information, and details on the Activision title, click here.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not another round of ol’ Nuketown is something that makes you happy or something that makes you sad or something that makes you angry.