Call of Duty: Black Ops Sub-Series Has Had Over 200 Million Players

It’s well-known that Black Ops is Call of Duty‘s most beloved and popular sub-series. While it it isn’t the sub-series that put the shooter on the map, it was at the heart of the series’ perceived peak, which is commonly believed to have begun around Black Ops I and ended around Black Ops II.

That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the series has garnered over 200 million players across all three games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Normally a number like 200 million would make you stop and turn your head, but in the context of Call of Duty, it’s almost expected. Still, it’s a very impressive number. Actually, scratch that, it’s an incredibly impressive number.

News of the figure comes way of Activision during its most recent financial call, where the company also revealed that players have racked up over 15 billion hours playing the three games. For those of you without a calculator on-hand, that’s 625,000,000 days of Call of Duty: Black Ops played. Again, very impressive stuff, if not a bit worrying.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that 200 million registered players does not mean 200 million in sales. Further, some players will be accounted for multiple times, as the sub-series has stretched cross-gen. In other words, 200 million players isn’t 200 million unique players, but regardless the actual number of unique players, it’s massive.

It would be interesting to know how other sub-series stack up alongside Black Ops. I suspect Modern Warfare is the only one that is within touching distance, but Black Ops is likely the top-dog. And all that means is you should get used to it, because it’s not going anywhere. Though I’m not sure if that means much of anything. Beyond branding and certain multiplayer carry-overs, “Black Ops” doesn’t exactly resonate the same way, or at least in the same certain way, anymore.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to be the newest addition to the sub-series this fall, when it hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12th. For more on the game, click here.

And as always, hit those comments and let us know your thoughts. Is 200 million more or less players than you would have thought? Can the sub-series continue forth doing gangbusters, or is the heyday long past it?

Source: SeekingAlpha