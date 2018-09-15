‘Call of Duty’ Blackout Armor Needs Major Nerf

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ beta is going on now for the Battle Royale mode and one thing players can’t help but to notice is that the armor in-game needs a massive nerf.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 subreddit exploded in the last few hours with players pleading for Treyarch to adjust the armor strength in-game. The original poster kicked off the conversation by saying, “Jesus Christ how much hand holding do we need? A paladin takes two shots to drop lvl 3 armor? What’s the point of even getting it? Lower the strength of the armor please.”

It didn’t take long before others chimed in, each lending their personal play experience to the collective voice. One player added, “It’s not only that. The difference of no armor vs armor is insane. Add to that the insane TTK and you can’t win a fight even when you catch your opponent off guard simply because they take too many shots to kill, meanwhile they just spin around and 3 shoot you.

“I know people in this sub like to pretend that this is the best game ever and that it’s way better than PUBG and Fortnite combined but until they fix/completely rework their sound, looting system, TTK then this will be kinda bad.”

They continued, “So far the MP beta felt way more enjoyable to play and this is coming from someone that has been playing mainly BRs for the last year.”

Treyarch recently took to Reddit themselves to go over some of the changes that will be coming to the Blackout mode following player feedback, and the armor was one of the ‘to-do’ items on the list.

The studio mentioned, ” Several players have asked for a clearer method of showing how much damage their Armor has taken. In the launch version of the game, players will see an Armor Health Bar that appears above their own Health Bar in the HUD when wearing Armor. The Armor icon will continue to break apart as it does now.”

Though that’s not quite the nerf people were looking for, it is a start and the armor strength has already seen a few tweaks before now. With the rising number of complaints, it is expected that another nerf will be coming soon and even if it’s not ready by the end of the beta, surely it will be before launch.

To check out what’s already been altered in the beta, you can check out our previous coverage here. As for when the game releases, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 drops on October 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.