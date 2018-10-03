‘Call of Duty’ Blackout Introduction Trailer Revealed

In just under ten days, we’ll be hitting the multiplayer grind hard with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And, boy, does it have a lot of multiplayer to offer between its traditional action, its Zombies campaigns and its new Battle Royale-based Blackout mode.

If the recent beta for Blackout didn’t give you an idea of what to expect from the mode, not to worry. A new trailer has become available, with studio design director David Vonderhaar from Treyarch and others breaking down what the mode is all about. You can watch it above, but here’s the general gist of what you can expect:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Blackout is a mode that we’re offering in Black Ops 4. It’s a Battle Royale inspired mode where lots of players come in, but the only winner is the last person or team left alive at the end,” Vonderhaar explains.

We get glimpses of gameplay while he talks more about it. “What Blackout really does well is services this interesting area between what a Black Ops multiplayer fan would like, and what a Black Ops Zombie fan would like.”

He then talks about how you skydive out of a helicopter, use a wingsuit to reach the ground safely and then try to gather whatever resources you can to fight back against the other adversaries on the map, which is consistently collapsing until there’s only a small bit of space left.

“To the last person or team alive, you’re going to win,” said Vonderhaar.

He then talks about the sizable map that’s included in the game, and how it’s best to navigate it. He notes the “land, sea and air” vehicles that are scattered throughout, which will help you get around and get a good lay of the land before you have to start moving again. While land vehicles are only limited to cargo trucks and ATV’s, they do set up for some interesting road battles, if you manage to get caught up in one.

Vonderhaar makes it clear that allowing players to navigate the map the way they want to is vital for a game such as this, as they can experience just how wide-open it is and develop tactics as they go along. That is, unless they’re taken out quickly.

It’s a short trailer, but one that really delivers the information needed to those that are jumping into Blackout for the first time. And for those that enjoyed the beta, well, you already have a good idea of what you’re in for.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.