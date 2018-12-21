‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Studio Teasing Something Mysteriously Festive for Blackout and Zombies

When the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 team added zombies to their battle royale mode Blackout, fans were pretty stoked to see the additional challenge make its way into the game. With the popular shooter already having a few winter touches already, it looks like Treyarch is teasing something even more festive in mind for this particular mode.

It’s cold out there in the world of Blackout… where did all the Zombies go? Are they dead again? Or are they planning something for the holidays…? — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 21, 2018

“Where did all the zombies go? Are they dead again? Or are they planning something for the holidays …?” With the new DLC having just released for Zombies and the Winter update now live in Blackout, we can’t help but to wonder what else the team has in store? With the holiday season in full swing, what else is the studio planning?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comment section, as always, was hilarious but also kind of interesting to see what directions the team could go in:

The Brutus with a Christmas hat on patrolling asylum in blackout please!!!! — daniel grey (@Dangrey1986) December 21, 2018

There really are a lot of things Treyarch can do with this but for now, players can drop in Nuketown, Lighthouse, Asylum, and Rivertown without fear of the undead. Whatever it is, we’re stoked. With players taking each other out with snowballs, we’re ready to see what’s next for the FPS.

As for what is new in Blackout currently, check out part of the most recent patch notes below:

Reactive Camos Addressed an issue that prevented unwrapped Reactive Camos from displaying as completed in the After Action Report. Addressed an issue where unwrapped Reactive Camos would appear wrapped on the ground.

Outfit Unlocks Addressed an issue with the unlock condition for “The Numbers” outfit for Seraph (PS4).

Miscellaneous Contraband Stashes will now properly spawn on all platforms. Addressed an issue that prevented the enemy HUD from appearing during the Killcam.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Predictions on what’s next for Blackout? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!