Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event Teased

Call of Duty 2023’s reveal event may only be weeks away. Call of Duty is one of the most consistent franchises in terms of always having a new game to release every holiday season. It’s like a Marvel movie, you can always rely on one every summer and it will almost always rake in tons of money regardless of quality and cause tons of people to complain about said quality. Call of Duty has been stuck in that cycle for at least a decade, if not longer, but Activision knows that its commercial success outweighs any critiques fans have for it. We do tend to get an idea of what Call of Duty game is releasing in the holiday season around May or June, but this year, it’s been a longer wait.

Activision has been hush-hush about Call of Duty 2023 and has actively avoided giving any details on it, save from suggesting cosmetic items and weapons will carry over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. All the rumors suggest the game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, making this the first time we’ve gotten a direct sequel to a Call of Duty game in back to back years. Fans are now eagerly awaiting a reveal for the game and it sounds like it’s coming very soon. In a tweet, Call of Duty confirmed a reveal for Call of Duty 2023 will come during season 5 of Modern Warfare 2, which is expected to begin in the first couple of weeks of August.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1681328150490521600

It sounds like they’ll once again reveal the game within Call of Duty: Warzone, something that happened for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Only time will tell exactly what the extent of this reveal is. It could tie-in to the campaign, which would likely revolve around Makarov and an airport-related terrorist attack if this is Modern Warfare 3.

