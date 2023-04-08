Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Nearly Happened, Reveals Former Developer

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 was almost a reality. The Call of Duty series has seen a lot of changes and iterations over the years from World War 2 to the far flung future. It's a series that has a variety of eras and depending on when you were introduced to the series, that really impacts what people think Call of Duty should be. The most controversial time in the series was when pretty much every game was set in the future and featured robots, space warfare, and jetpacks. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare kicked off this era of the series and while it was well-regarded by critics, some fans were not interested in this radical change to how the game felt. Some fans have come around on the game in the years since, making it a bit of a cult-classic.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was a one and done game, but it did seem to have seeds for a sequel. Unfortunately, one almost happened, but was canceled. On the MinnMax podcast, developer Bret Robbins revealed that Sledgehammer Games was assessing what it wanted to do next after the first entry. It began working on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and worked on it for a few months, but ultimately opted to move to World War 2 for its next game as it felt like the right direction. However, if Robbins was given the chance to go back and make any of the canceled Call of Duty games, he says he would pick Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 because it was a game that was original to Sledgehammer and really excited him.

As of right now, it seems like the prospect of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 is even less likely than it was nearly a decade ago. The series has moved away from the far-future setting and doesn't seem like it has any interest in returning there at this time. Maybe there's a chance it happens eventually, but it seems pretty unlikely at the moment.

