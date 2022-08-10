Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Canceled Campaign Gets Massive Leak

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the most unique entries in the entire franchise for a number of reasons, but the biggest one is that it didn't have a campaign. Call of Duty is known for having bombastic campaigns with incredibly memorably characters, but Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 dropped this feature, much to the surprise of fans. While some didn't mind, others were confused and feared this meant that future games would also lack a campaign. This wasn't the case as there was a campaign planned for the game, but it was scrapped pretty late into development and replaced with Blackout, the series' first attempt at a battle royale game.

Years later, thanks to Reddit user Purpletoaster20, we have a ton of new information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's canceled campaign. According to the user, who provided all kinds of documentation and images, the campaign would have been a 2v2 "race" of sorts set in 2070 following a pandemic and multiple climate disasters. Two teams from opposing factions would compete in the same missions and would fight AI before eventually coming into contact, causing PVP firefights. Given the nature of this mode, only one team could win (though both could fail as well), which meant the campaign would change mission to mission based on your performance and actions. Aside from direct contact, players could also hinder their opponents by completing side objectives that may distract or set them back.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's campaign also had an impressive scale with vehicles like VTOLs and ATVs (which were repurposed for Blackout) and companions, which consisted of specialist characters from the multiplayer. The companions would be tied to certain factions and have special abilities, allowing players to access new areas with specific specialists and even form a relationship with them that would have an impact on the story. Players would be able to command this companion around on the battlefield as well. There's a lot more information in Purpletoaster20's Reddit post, including images that we can't host here and detailed breakdowns of some of the game's missions. We highly recommend reading it if you're interested.

