Call of Duty Player Banned After Trash-Talking Video Goes Viral

A Call of Duty player has been banned from their college team after a trash-talking video went viral this week. All of the world's greatest trash talkers -- Conor McGregor, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Gary Payton, Terrell Suggs, Dr Disrespect, etc -- all got their start in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lobbies. It's where the greats once went to learn, train, and master the art of trash talking. With this reputation, it should come as no surprise that the tradition of trash-talking in Call of Duty is alive and well. While the days of incredibly inappropriate lobbies are long gone, the tradition continues in the competitive and pro scene, which brings us to the Qpann incident.

Last Sunday, at a Contender Gaming Network event in Destin, Florida, a team by the name of ColdFront squared off against Valence. The match-up finished with ColdFront knocking Valence out of the tournament and one of the biggest verbal fights the competitive COD scene has ever seen.

According to TMZ, the two teams have history. In other words, the video below was months in the making. ColdFront's Qpann -- the player who has been banned -- claims the owners of Valence accused him of using and abusing Adderall for a competitive advantage. So, once ColdFront conquered Valence in what was actually a rematch, emotions rose and both sides ended up screaming at each other. According to Qpann, Valence owners had continued to target him with comments about drug abuse. So, when Qpann and his team won the rematch -- which was a very tense and tight come-from-behind victory -- he unleashed on his competitors, which provided the viral video below.

I slid cancelled and scraped my knee to get this POV pic.twitter.com/xZ74jnB8j7 — Conwa (@Cxnwa) April 25, 2022

Not only did it provide the viral video above, but it's also led to Qpann reportedly being kicked from his school's esports program. "Just got banned from my school's esports program and CCL team for talking trash at a local. GGs no more CCL for me," said Qpann. "The program is claiming that I have been 'warned' in the past. The warnings they gave me were for shooting bodies in a match and for using an Owen Gun against a school we were beating by a large margin."

Qpann's school defended its decision, noting it expects its players to "Treat all members of the Esports industry with respect, including casters, fans opponents, officials, interns and staff from other programs and at all related events."