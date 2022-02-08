Call of Duty 2022’s Massive Budget Reportedly Revealed

The budget for 2022’s installment in the Call of Duty franchise has reportedly been revealed and it’s absolutely massive. Over the years, the process of creating a AAA video game has continued to get more and more expensive. This is even doubly true for landmark franchises such as Call of Duty, Halo, Cyberpunk 2077, and many others. Despite this, based on a new report that has come about, it sounds like this year’s Call of Duty title will cost even more to make than normal.

According to @RalphsValve, which is a Twitter account that has had numerous scoops related to Call of Duty in the past, this year’s entry in the series is going to cost Activision between $250 and $300 million to develop. The game, which will likely end up being a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, still hasn’t been formally unveiled by Activision, but Infinity Ward has been confirmed as the developer of the project.

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1490770470609858565

Assuming that this budget is accurate, it would make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 one of the most expensive video games that has been developed in recent years. And while this might sound shocking, it honestly shouldn’t be.

In recent years, Activision has continued to pour more and more assets into releasing each year’s Call of Duty game, which has naturally led to the project of each title going up a bit. But with Modern Warfare 2 specifically, Activision is likely trying to push all of its chips to the center of the table given how well Modern Warfare did when it released in 2019. While every Call of Duty game is big in its own way, Modern Warfare 2 is something that Activision is likely expecting to be bigger than normal. And as such, it’s poured even more money into the project as a result.

For now, it remains to be seen when Activision might opt to formally unveil Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but we likely won’t get an announcement until later in 2022. Until that time, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming Call of Duty coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to learn more about this year’s game.