Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don’t say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.

The information comes the way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who notes that a “big” Call of Duty: Warzone may follow shortly after the release of Call of Duty: 2022 in October. Adding to this, Henderson claims the game will continue a developing tradition for the series, which is wait until the summer for a reveal.

“As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer,” said Henderson. “Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance, with a ‘big’ Warzone update coming soon after.”

This is where the report ends. At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward nor anyone rumored to be involved with the rumored game’s development has acknowledged or addressed Henderson’s report in any capacity. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this — which is completely unofficial and subject to change — with a grain of salt.

