Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten an absurdly large set of patch notes as part of the season 4 launch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are two of the biggest games on the planet right now. However, they're also incredibly divisive titles as they've made some major changes that stray away from some of the things people love about the franchise and even their direct predecessors. Infinity Ward and Raven have worked hard to identify what should and shouldn't be changed and made a lot of effort to release various updates addressing player feedback.

It looks like season 4 will bring some of the biggest changes to the game with a new rejoin feature in Warzone 2, new weapons, increased health and the removal of AI, and so much more. Season 4 is definitely massive and you'll want to take a look at the patch notes down below for the full extent of what's changed in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes

WEAPONS

Tempus Razor Back: Assault Rifle

A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon. Unlock in Battle Pass Sector D13



ISO 45: Submachine Gun

The ISO Platform's answer to room clearing. This SMG dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds. Unlock in Battle Pass Sector D19



Tonfa: Melee

This hard-polymer, edgeless melee weapon delivers blunt trauma without risk of dulling or breaking. Versatile, comfortable, and lethal in the right hands. Unlock via Assault on Vondel Event



Shotgun Pellets now use damage priority If more than four pellets hit a target, the highest damage among those hit pellets will be used

Melee Fist Lunge Range decreased Gunbutt Lunge Range decreased Gunbutt Damage decreased | Warzone Only



WEAPON BALANCING

These changes to Player Health and the application of Armor Damage ultimately result in the Time to Kill feeling slower, more consistent, and more reactable at every engagement distance.

While a select few Weapons are listed below, it is important to note that most Weapons will see their effectiveness altered as a result of the change to Armor Damage. For now, we will be retiring the term "Armor Damage" and any future changes that are Warzone specific will be followed by "Warzone Only."

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Full-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 2 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage increased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Semi-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 1 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage increased | Warzone Only



» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Bryson 890 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Expedite 12 Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Leg Multipliers increased



KV Broadside Mid Damage decreased



Lockwood 300 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights Mid Damage Ranges increased Mid Damage decreased slightly



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Bullets to Kill decreased by 1 | Warzone Only



Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

EmailSign up

FTAC Siege Akimbo FTAC Siege (NEW) Unlock through in-game Challenge: 25 Hip Fire Operator kills with the FTAC Siege

Kastov-74u KSTV-17 Barrel (NEW) Added to Kastov-74u progression, replaces 5.45 Tracer at Level 9 Players who have progressed beyond this level will have it retroactively granted to their account following the launch of Season 4

KV Broadside 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Close-range Damage increased slightly



Fixed an issue with the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic where its ADS penalty was higher than intended

Fixed an issue with 12-Gauge Dragon's Breath residual damage where it would be counted as a headshot for scoring

Fixed an issue that caused Death Effects to intermittently occur on incorrect bodies

Fixed numerous incorrect Attachment unlock criteria

Fixed an issue where the in-game challenge completed overlay for the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel Attachment showed a placeholder name

Fixed an issue causing the .300 BLK Overpressured +P ammunition to remain locked without unlock requirements, despite the Weapon being at max level

Fixed an issue where Bipod Attachments were not blocked on some Weapons when using the canted iron sights

EVENTS

NEW: Assault on Vondel Your mission is to fight back against Nikto's clandestine army, and reclaim the city in our seasonal event. The Assault on Vondel begins at the launch of Season 04 and goes through July 7. Earn rewards through two types of challenges during the event: Community Challenges: All Players must work together to gather medals through classic challenges, unlocking gameplay rewards such as the Taxi Boat and Trams, Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade, the Favorite Supply Box and a brand new Tonfa melee Weapon. Mastery Challenges: Individual challenges that are directly tied to a cosmetic reward while also contributing to the Community Challenge. The most efficient way to get all cosmetic rewards is to land on Vondel, but playing across the game is also supported.



FIELD UPGRADES

Field Upgrades now refund properly when shocked by a shock stick mid-deployment

Throwing Star kills now properly extend Battle Rage and Dead Silence

AUDIO

Added ability for War Tracks to play in 3D positions from Vehicles in the world, rather than only to Players riding in a Vehicle

UI/UX

Multiple Attacker Notifier Quality of Life When a Player is downed while simultaneously under fire from multiple enemy Players, a text notifier will appear near their crosshair indicating the total number of recent attackers.

Quality of Life

Added a new splash that calls out when a Player is downed or killed by more than one attacker

Players can now view Skins for locked Operators

Added the ability to select Skins for Tacticals and Lethals… check out the new Wumpa grenade!

Added the ability to remove all of your equipped attachments on your weapon by pressing and hold RT/R2 in Gunsmith.

Improved clarity on which Attachments have Skins, are Tunable, or are Pro-Tuned

Added the Pro-Tuned tag to the loadout preview widget for Blueprint-tuned Weapons

Added Pros and Cons for all Attachments

Improved usability of Loadout select

Perk Packages now use a double-stacked row

Additions and improvements to the HUD for Search and Destroy and Rescue Modes

Added reticles and tracers to the Loadout preview in Gunfight

Added a POI label under the Compass in Gunfight

General visual improvements to the HUD in Gunfight

Redesigned AAR and Scoreboard to accommodate 6v6 and larger matches

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where exiting the Tactical Camera would sometimes leave a blurry screen

Fixed an issue where the Player would have their controls locked if they tried to re-enter a Recon Drone as it dies, while looking through a Spotter Scope

Fixed an issue where the Wheelson could be deployed on top of other vehicles

Fixed an issue where the Player's FOV would remained zoomed in after leaving control of the Gunship

Fixed an issue that prevented bots from being able to revive downed teammates

Fixed an issue where Weapon progress trackers could become misaligned with their Weapons in the Weapon Challenges menu

Fixed an issue where the Buy Battle Pass menu launched abruptly when accessed for the second time while on View Map in the Battle Pass tab

Fixed an issue where the Operator could disappear when the Player enters the Emblem or Calling Card tab and goes back

Fixed an issue where Players could experience dropped frames when switching Calling Card tabs

Fixed an issue where loot could be destroyed if a Player died on top of an exploding vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Player would exit the Light Helo but still remain inside of it

Fixed an issue that could cause Players to end up in a broken state when performing a roof exit on a vehicle as it blew up

Fixed an issue where vehicles didn't collide with Players reviving other Players

Fixed an issue where collision sounds on the armor of the armored pickup truck didn't play

Fixed an issue causing a number of missing vehicle icons in Ground War's Tac Map legend

Fixed various collision and/or geometry issue on MultiPlayer maps

Fixed an issue on Guijarro where the Overwatch Helo would drop from the sky when leaving the Map

PLAYLIST

Added Battle Map (12v12) Search and Destroy

Added Battle Map (12v12) Prisoner Rescue

Added to Quickplay: 10v10 3rd Person Infected Gun Game Drop Zone Grind



GENERAL

Tuned spawns for Breenbergh Hotel, Black Gold, Exhibit, and Himmelmatt Expo

Updated the rate at which UAV sweeps are performed for the infected team in Giant Infected: One sweep every 20 seconds by default One sweep every 3 seconds when less than 24 survivors remain

Updated class tables to include Blueprints through Season 03 Reloaded

Moved the bag locations from the top of barrels to the ground on Black Gold in Knock Out

Added "Score Limit" and "Time Limit" options for Bounty

Adjusted Weapon locations on Blacksite in Gunfight O.S.P.

BUG FIXES

Fixed several exploits with the Tactical Camera

Fixed an out of bounds issue with the Recon Drone

Fixed an issue where Players would sometimes not receive the proper rewards when killing Players downed in Last Stand

Fixed a connection timeout issue some Players would encounter in Drop Zone

Fixed a bug where some melee kills would not count as one-hit-kills in One in the Chamber

Fixed an issue where some in-game Weapon challenge camo unlock text was cutoff and did not include the Weapon name

Fixed an issue in Private Matches where the Player could not earn Killstreaks properly with the "Retain Streaks on Death" and "Persistent Streak Progress" options tuned on

MWII RANKED PLAY

MWII Ranked Play continues in Season 04, featuring NEW Seasonal Rewards including the Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k! Whether you're jumping into your first Ranked Play match or continuing your grind, there's more to unlock and competition to face. Below are the Season 04 specific details to keep in mind for returning competitors and further below is a full refresher for all players.

Here are the highlights for returning Season 03 competitors.

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Updated Minimum Level requirement for Ranked Play entry: Level 45

New Season 04 Restrictions Assault Rifles Tempus Razorback SMGs ISO 45 Melee Tonfa



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback Update: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.

Season 04 Rewards Season 04 Win Rewards Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: 'Season 04 Competitor' Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: 'Please Rotate' Weapon Charm 50 Wins: 'Lock it Down' Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: 'MWII Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen 100 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Weapon Camo End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Division Skins: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250: Unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable 'Gold Competitor', 'Platinum Competitor', 'Diamond Competitor', 'Crimson Competitor', or 'Iridescent Competitor' Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 04 rewards are as follows: Top 250: 'Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: 'Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: 'Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: 'Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: 'Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: 'Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



Here's a complete overview of MWII Ranked Play for new Season 04 players!

Ranked Play continues in Season 04! Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset. Updated minimum Level requirement for Ranked Play entry: Level 45

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted. New Season 04 Restrictions Assault Rifles Tempus Razorback SMGs ISO 45 Melee Tonfa

Game Modes and Maps: CDL Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo Embassy Mercado Las Almas CDL Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel Embassy Mercado Las Almas Zarqwa Hydroelectric CDL Control Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo Himmelmatt Expo



Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All new Ranked Play players begin their journey in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones: Bronze – Starting Division Silver – 900 SR Gold – 2,100 SR Platinum – 3,600 SR Diamond – 5,400 SR Crimson – 7,500 SR Iridescent – 10,000 SR Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: [Updated] Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.



Ranks & Rewards

MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranked Play now features brand new Season 04 Rewards!

Ranks and Rank Rewards Separate from the player's SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player's lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career. All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50. Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you'll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank. Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards: Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: 'Press F' Emblem Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20: 'Ace' Weapon Charm Rank 25: 'Turn It Up' Emblem Rank 30: 'Ranked Win Tracker' Gun Screen that displays the player's lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: 'I'm Cracked' Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45: 'Sweep' Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player's achieved Rank.

Season 04 Rewards In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards. Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Competitor' Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: 'Please Rotate' Weapon Charm 50 Wins: 'Lock it Down' Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: 'MWII Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen 100 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Division Skins: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250: Unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable 'Gold Competitor', 'Platinum Competitor', 'Diamond Competitor', 'Crimson Competitor', or 'Iridescent Competitor' Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 04 rewards are as follows: Top 250: 'MWII Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: 'MWII Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: 'MWII Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: 'MWII Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: 'MWII Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: 'MWII Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



Competitive Integrity Features