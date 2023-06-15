Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten an absurdly large set of patch notes as part of the season 4 launch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are two of the biggest games on the planet right now. However, they're also incredibly divisive titles as they've made some major changes that stray away from some of the things people love about the franchise and even their direct predecessors. Infinity Ward and Raven have worked hard to identify what should and shouldn't be changed and made a lot of effort to release various updates addressing player feedback.
It looks like season 4 will bring some of the biggest changes to the game with a new rejoin feature in Warzone 2, new weapons, increased health and the removal of AI, and so much more. Season 4 is definitely massive and you'll want to take a look at the patch notes down below for the full extent of what's changed in Call of Duty.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes
WEAPONS
Tempus Razor Back: Assault Rifle
- A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon.
- Unlock in Battle Pass Sector D13
ISO 45: Submachine Gun
- The ISO Platform's answer to room clearing. This SMG dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds.
- Unlock in Battle Pass Sector D19
Tonfa: Melee
- This hard-polymer, edgeless melee weapon delivers blunt trauma without risk of dulling or breaking. Versatile, comfortable, and lethal in the right hands.
- Unlock via Assault on Vondel Event
-
Shotgun
- Pellets now use damage priority
- If more than four pellets hit a target, the highest damage among those hit pellets will be used
- Pellets now use damage priority
-
Melee
- Fist Lunge Range decreased
- Gunbutt Lunge Range decreased
- Gunbutt Damage decreased | Warzone Only
WEAPON BALANCING
These changes to Player Health and the application of Armor Damage ultimately result in the Time to Kill feeling slower, more consistent, and more reactable at every engagement distance.
While a select few Weapons are listed below, it is important to note that most Weapons will see their effectiveness altered as a result of the change to Armor Damage. For now, we will be retiring the term "Armor Damage" and any future changes that are Warzone specific will be followed by "Warzone Only."
» Battle Rifles «
-
Cronen Squall
- Full-Auto
- Bullets to Kill increased by 2 | Warzone Only
- Maximum Damage increased | Warzone Only
- Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only
- Semi-Auto
- Bullets to Kill increased by 1 | Warzone Only
- Maximum Damage decreased | Warzone Only
- Minimum Damage increased | Warzone Only
- Full-Auto
» Shotguns «
-
Bryson 800
- Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
-
Bryson 890
- Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
-
Expedite 12
- Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only
- Leg Multipliers increased
-
KV Broadside
- Mid Damage decreased
-
Lockwood 300
- Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
- Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased
- Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights
- Mid Damage Ranges increased
- Mid Damage decreased slightly
» Submachine Guns «
-
Fennec 45
- Bullets to Kill decreased by 1 | Warzone Only
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
EmailSign up
-
FTAC Siege
- Akimbo FTAC Siege (NEW)
- Unlock through in-game Challenge: 25 Hip Fire Operator kills with the FTAC Siege
- Akimbo FTAC Siege (NEW)
-
Kastov-74u
- KSTV-17 Barrel (NEW)
- Added to Kastov-74u progression, replaces 5.45 Tracer at Level 9
- Players who have progressed beyond this level will have it retroactively granted to their account following the launch of Season 4
- Added to Kastov-74u progression, replaces 5.45 Tracer at Level 9
- KSTV-17 Barrel (NEW)
-
KV Broadside
- 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Close-range Damage increased slightly
- 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Fixed an issue with the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic where its ADS penalty was higher than intended
- Fixed an issue with 12-Gauge Dragon's Breath residual damage where it would be counted as a headshot for scoring
- Fixed an issue that caused Death Effects to intermittently occur on incorrect bodies
- Fixed numerous incorrect Attachment unlock criteria
- Fixed an issue where the in-game challenge completed overlay for the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel Attachment showed a placeholder name
- Fixed an issue causing the .300 BLK Overpressured +P ammunition to remain locked without unlock requirements, despite the Weapon being at max level
- Fixed an issue where Bipod Attachments were not blocked on some Weapons when using the canted iron sights
EVENTS
-
NEW: Assault on Vondel
- Your mission is to fight back against Nikto's clandestine army, and reclaim the city in our seasonal event. The Assault on Vondel begins at the launch of Season 04 and goes through July 7. Earn rewards through two types of challenges during the event:
- Community Challenges: All Players must work together to gather medals through classic challenges, unlocking gameplay rewards such as the Taxi Boat and Trams, Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade, the Favorite Supply Box and a brand new Tonfa melee Weapon.
- Mastery Challenges: Individual challenges that are directly tied to a cosmetic reward while also contributing to the Community Challenge. The most efficient way to get all cosmetic rewards is to land on Vondel, but playing across the game is also supported.
- Your mission is to fight back against Nikto's clandestine army, and reclaim the city in our seasonal event. The Assault on Vondel begins at the launch of Season 04 and goes through July 7. Earn rewards through two types of challenges during the event:
FIELD UPGRADES
- Field Upgrades now refund properly when shocked by a shock stick mid-deployment
- Throwing Star kills now properly extend Battle Rage and Dead Silence
AUDIO
- Added ability for War Tracks to play in 3D positions from Vehicles in the world, rather than only to Players riding in a Vehicle
UI/UX
-
Multiple Attacker Notifier Quality of Life
- When a Player is downed while simultaneously under fire from multiple enemy Players, a text notifier will appear near their crosshair indicating the total number of recent attackers.
- Added a new splash that calls out when a Player is downed or killed by more than one attacker
- Players can now view Skins for locked Operators
- Added the ability to select Skins for Tacticals and Lethals… check out the new Wumpa grenade!
- Added the ability to remove all of your equipped attachments on your weapon by pressing and hold RT/R2 in Gunsmith.
- Improved clarity on which Attachments have Skins, are Tunable, or are Pro-Tuned
- Added the Pro-Tuned tag to the loadout preview widget for Blueprint-tuned Weapons
- Added Pros and Cons for all Attachments
- Improved usability of Loadout select
- Perk Packages now use a double-stacked row
- Additions and improvements to the HUD for Search and Destroy and Rescue Modes
- Added reticles and tracers to the Loadout preview in Gunfight
- Added a POI label under the Compass in Gunfight
- General visual improvements to the HUD in Gunfight
- Redesigned AAR and Scoreboard to accommodate 6v6 and larger matches
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where exiting the Tactical Camera would sometimes leave a blurry screen
- Fixed an issue where the Player would have their controls locked if they tried to re-enter a Recon Drone as it dies, while looking through a Spotter Scope
- Fixed an issue where the Wheelson could be deployed on top of other vehicles
- Fixed an issue where the Player's FOV would remained zoomed in after leaving control of the Gunship
- Fixed an issue that prevented bots from being able to revive downed teammates
- Fixed an issue where Weapon progress trackers could become misaligned with their Weapons in the Weapon Challenges menu
- Fixed an issue where the Buy Battle Pass menu launched abruptly when accessed for the second time while on View Map in the Battle Pass tab
- Fixed an issue where the Operator could disappear when the Player enters the Emblem or Calling Card tab and goes back
- Fixed an issue where Players could experience dropped frames when switching Calling Card tabs
- Fixed an issue where loot could be destroyed if a Player died on top of an exploding vehicle
- Fixed an issue where the Player would exit the Light Helo but still remain inside of it
- Fixed an issue that could cause Players to end up in a broken state when performing a roof exit on a vehicle as it blew up
- Fixed an issue where vehicles didn't collide with Players reviving other Players
- Fixed an issue where collision sounds on the armor of the armored pickup truck didn't play
- Fixed an issue causing a number of missing vehicle icons in Ground War's Tac Map legend
- Fixed various collision and/or geometry issue on MultiPlayer maps
- Fixed an issue on Guijarro where the Overwatch Helo would drop from the sky when leaving the Map
PLAYLIST
- Added Battle Map (12v12) Search and Destroy
- Added Battle Map (12v12) Prisoner Rescue
- Added to Quickplay:
- 10v10
- 3rd Person
- Infected
- Gun Game
- Drop Zone
- Grind
GENERAL
- Tuned spawns for Breenbergh Hotel, Black Gold, Exhibit, and Himmelmatt Expo
- Updated the rate at which UAV sweeps are performed for the infected team in Giant Infected:
- One sweep every 20 seconds by default
- One sweep every 3 seconds when less than 24 survivors remain
- Updated class tables to include Blueprints through Season 03 Reloaded
- Moved the bag locations from the top of barrels to the ground on Black Gold in Knock Out
- Added "Score Limit" and "Time Limit" options for Bounty
- Adjusted Weapon locations on Blacksite in Gunfight O.S.P.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed several exploits with the Tactical Camera
- Fixed an out of bounds issue with the Recon Drone
- Fixed an issue where Players would sometimes not receive the proper rewards when killing Players downed in Last Stand
- Fixed a connection timeout issue some Players would encounter in Drop Zone
- Fixed a bug where some melee kills would not count as one-hit-kills in One in the Chamber
- Fixed an issue where some in-game Weapon challenge camo unlock text was cutoff and did not include the Weapon name
- Fixed an issue in Private Matches where the Player could not earn Killstreaks properly with the "Retain Streaks on Death" and "Persistent Streak Progress" options tuned on
MWII RANKED PLAY
MWII Ranked Play continues in Season 04, featuring NEW Seasonal Rewards including the Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k! Whether you're jumping into your first Ranked Play match or continuing your grind, there's more to unlock and competition to face. Below are the Season 04 specific details to keep in mind for returning competitors and further below is a full refresher for all players.
Here are the highlights for returning Season 03 competitors.
Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings
- Updated Minimum Level requirement for Ranked Play entry: Level 45
- New Season 04 Restrictions
- Assault Rifles
- Tempus Razorback
- SMGs
- ISO 45
- Melee
- Tonfa
- Assault Rifles
SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions
- End of Season Skill Setback Update: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III.
- Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Season 04 Rewards
- Season 04 Win Rewards
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: 'Season 04 Competitor' Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: 'Please Rotate' Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: 'Lock it Down' Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: 'MWII Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Weapon Camo
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable 'Gold Competitor', 'Platinum Competitor', 'Diamond Competitor', 'Crimson Competitor', or 'Iridescent Competitor' Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Division Skins:
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 04 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: 'Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: 'Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: 'Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: 'Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: 'Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: 'Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- Season 04 Win Rewards
Here's a complete overview of MWII Ranked Play for new Season 04 players!
- Ranked Play continues in Season 04! Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Updated minimum Level requirement for Ranked Play entry: Level 45
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted.
- New Season 04 Restrictions
- Assault Rifles
- Tempus Razorback
- SMGs
- ISO 45
- Melee
- Tonfa
- Assault Rifles
- New Season 04 Restrictions
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Himmelmatt Expo
- CDL Search and Destroy
Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.
- All new Ranked Play players begin their journey in Bronze I with 0 SR.
- Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.
- Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.
- Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:
- Bronze – Starting Division
- Silver – 900 SR
- Gold – 2,100 SR
- Platinum – 3,600 SR
- Diamond – 5,400 SR
- Crimson – 7,500 SR
- Iridescent – 10,000 SR
- Top 250 – 10,000+ SR
- End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- [Updated] Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III.
- Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.
- [Updated] Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
Ranks & Rewards
MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.
- Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.
- Ranked Play now features brand new Season 04 Rewards!
- Ranks and Rank Rewards
- Separate from the player's SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player's lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.
- All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.
- Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you'll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.
- Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:
- Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Rank 10: 'Press F' Emblem
- Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 20: 'Ace' Weapon Charm
- Rank 25: 'Turn It Up' Emblem
- Rank 30: 'Ranked Win Tracker' Gun Screen that displays the player's lifetime Ranked Play win total.
- Rank 35: 'I'm Cracked' Large Weapon Decal
- Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 45: 'Sweep' Weapon Charm
- Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player's achieved Rank.
- Season 04 Rewards
- In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Competitor' Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: 'Please Rotate' Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: 'Lock it Down' Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: 'MWII Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: 'MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Weapon Camo
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable 'Gold Competitor', 'Platinum Competitor', 'Diamond Competitor', 'Crimson Competitor', or 'Iridescent Competitor' Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Division Skins:
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 04 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: 'MWII Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: 'MWII Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: 'MWII Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: 'MWII Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: 'MWII Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: 'MWII Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
Competitive Integrity Features
- From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.
-
SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player's party will not lose ANY SR.
- It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player's party.
- Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.
- Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.
-
Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.
- Demotion Protection is also applied for the player's first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.
-
Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:
- Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division
- Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions
- Bronze – Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Patch Notes:
MAPS
New Map
-
Vondel
- Developed by Beenox, the new Vondel map offers 15 distinct points of interest and a dynamic blend of urban streets, canals, and expansive structures to explore. It presents a unique topography centered around an intricate canal system, allowing Players to navigate through water using watercraft and the new Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV). Additionally, the map features verticality and strategic opportunities to counter those who seek to take the upper hand.
- The primary Points of Interest that Players will be able to explore include:
- Castle
- Central Station
- City Hall
- Cruise Terminal
- Exhibit
- Fire Department
- Floating District
- Graveyard
- Mall
- Market
- Museum
- Police Station
- Stadium
- University
- Zoo
Al Mazrah
-
Sandstorm
- The sandstorm in Al Mazrah has subsided.
- Al Mazrah City now has several sand banks to climb upon, which offer new and creative ways to approach some of the city's prominent buildings. Specifically, expect a massive sand dune up the side of the TV tower, the Embassy, and the "Highrise" building. The dunes also piled up across some roadways, including covering parts of the highway system, and nearly flooded entire small structures in the main downtown area. There is also some partial destruction that will offer new approaches to maneuvering in, within, and out of the city.
-
Landscape
- Added vibrancy to vegetation throughout the map.
MODES
-
Lockdown Vondel | Limited-Time | In-Season
- Inspired by the Multiplayer mode Hardpoint — Lockdown will task teams with capturing and holding zones around Vondel rather than being the last Squad standing. The first team to reach the score limit wins.
-
Key highlights:
- Objective-based gameplay
- Allows for Custom Loadouts right at the start of the match
- Frequent engagements
GAMEPLAY
All Maps | All Modes
-
Player Health
- The base Player Health pool has been increased to 150, up from 100.
- With full Armor Plates, the combined total will equal 300.
- Regen Delay increased to 7 seconds, up from 5.
- Note: The above changes apply across all Modes in Warzone including Ranked Play and DMZ.
We've extended the number of bullets required for the down, while increasing the time to regenerate full health enabling Players to capitalize on damage done and providing increased value to the stim tactical.
-
Armor Plates Quality of Life
- Players will automatically pick up 9 Armor Plates – 3 in the active Loadout slot and 2 full stacks in the Backpack. Players will have to manually pick up Armor Plates beyond that threshold to create more stacks in their Backpack.
-
Armor Box Quality of Life
- Players will now receive a fixed number of 6 Armor Plates from Armor Boxes regardless of how many they already have.
-
Munitions Box Quality of Life
- Players will now receive a fixed stack of Weapon ammo from Munitions Boxes regardless of how much they already have.
- To clarify, Lethal and Tactical Equipment will still only Refill to the maximum the Player can hold in their active Loadout slots.
Both of the above Quality of Life improvements for the Armor Box and Munitions Box are designed to improve the gameplay loop, where previously you would have to remember to drop your Armor Plates and Ammo in order to fill them, whereas now you are awarded the maximum amount regardless as to your current number.
-
Vehicle Fuel
- Gas Cans will now drain a percentage of total Gas while refueling a Vehicle.
- You can now siphon Gas out of a Vehicle using a Gas Can.
- Rather than catching fire when out of fuel, the Heavy Chopper will now drop out of the air.
BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, & MORE
PLAYLIST
As a reminder, we will continue to rotate modes in and out of the Playlist on a weekly basis. And for those wondering, Ashika Island will return!
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
EmailSign up
For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
GENERAL
-
Rejoin (BETA)
- Players that experience a client crash on their device will be able to reconnect to their match within 4 minutes.
-
Criteria:
- Players must have at least 1 Squad member remaining alive.
- This does not apply to Solo Playlists.
- There must be at least 5 Squads remaining in the match.
- Players must have at least 1 Squad member remaining alive.
-
Note:
- Playlist updates that go live during a match in progress will prevent Players from using the Rejoin feature.
-
Known Issues:
- Last remaining teammate disconnecting may result in an undesirable spectator experience while the final teammate attempts to reconnect.
- Rejoining while still in the Driver seat of a vehicle will remove the player's hands. Can be resolved by switching weapons.
- The functionality of Rejoin in Ranked Play is detailed in the Ranked Play section below.
-
Gulag Killcam
- The killcam has been enabled in the Gulag.
-
Pre-Match Lobby Audio Quality of Life
- Proximity Voice Chat has been disabled in the pre-match lobby.
-
Exfil Sequence Quality of Life
- Players are now able to skip the Exfil sequence animation.
GAMEPLAY
Please note that the Vondel features outlined below will come to other Maps and Modes in later updates.
Vondel | All Modes
-
TAV (Tactical Amphibious Vehicle) New Vehicle
- Amphibious vehicle that is able to traverse land and water
- Accommodates 1 driver, 1 passenger and 4 players in the back
- Mid range armor vehicle
-
Dynamic Fog System New Environmental System
- Though typically sunny, Players will encounter a varying degree of fog as they play through matches on Vondel.
- Billboards found around the map will serve as a way for Players to plan around the weather forecast.
- Note: The visual obfuscation caused by fog is reduced in Resurgence compared to DMZ.
Vondel | Resurgence
-
High Stakes New Public Event
- During this event, Players will be prompted to capture any of several crates that are dropped from the sky. Capturing one of these will provide Players with some very useful loot such as a Portable Buy Station, Armor and/or Munitions Box, alongside some Cash.
- In addition, a successful capture will grant Players with Double Weapon & Player XP for the duration of the match.
- Note: This multiplier stacks with active XP tokens.
-
Reinforcement Flare New Field Upgrade
- This Field Upgrade will redeploy an eliminated Squad member that is randomly selected.
-
Favorite Supply Box New Supply Box Type
- This is a rare Supply Box that arms Players with their 2 favorite Weapons.
- Players are able to dictate their favorite Weapons in the front-end menu by navigating to Custom Loadouts and using the "Set to Favorite" option by either right-clicking or pressing LS/L3.
- This is a rare Supply Box that arms Players with their 2 favorite Weapons.
All Maps | All Modes
-
Loot Update
- Loot found on the ground and via Supply Boxes has been updated to include:
- New Season 04 Weapons
- Revised Attachments for most Weapons
- Loot found on the ground and via Supply Boxes has been updated to include:
-
Armor Box
- Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.
-
Munitions Box
- Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.
-
Backpack Inventory Quality of Life
- While attempting to loot an item that a Player already has in an active Loadout slot, they will be presented with the option to stow the duplicate in their Backpack.
-
Marker Smoke Effects Quality of Life
- Differentiated the color of the smoke produced by various markers for easier at-a-glance legibility:
- Loadout Drops = Red
- Deployable Buy Stations = Green
- Smoke Grenades = Grey
- Differentiated the color of the smoke produced by various markers for easier at-a-glance legibility:
-
Resupply Perk
- The time to recharge equipment has been increased to 50 seconds, up from 30.
-
Redeploy Drone Destruction Damage
- The explosion damage caused by a Redeploy Drone when it impacts the ground has been adjusted.
- Minimum damage increased to 50, up from 10.
- Maximum damage increased to 150, up from 50.
- The explosion damage caused by a Redeploy Drone when it impacts the ground has been adjusted.
-
Bounty Contract Quality of Life
- The Bounty Contract will prioritize selecting a target that is on the ground and within close proximity of the Player.
-
Most Wanted ContractQuality of Life
- The Most Wanted target Player will now carry a flag on the back of their Operator for the duration of the Contract to better help enemy Players track the target.
-
Data Heist Public Event Quality of Life
- Players will now receive a Circle Peek reward of the upcoming circle when they complete the Data Heist Public Event on Ashika Island.
-
Gas Circle Finale Behavior
- The number of "Moving Circles" in the final phase of a match has been decreased to 2, down from 4.
- These circles move and collapse in size slower than before.
The "pull" is an interesting peak in the climax of combat, however it has often decided the finale due to a lucky pull in a squads favor. This change keeps the need to reposition but enables a wider, slower rotation to take a more even fight.
-
Gulag
- The time to capture the overtime flag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3 seconds.
-
Vehicle Fuel
- The Heavy Chopper no longer catches fire when it runs out of fuel. Instead, it will now drop out of the air, surviving if close enough to the ground
- Gas Cans now spawn with a fill percentage of 100%
- Filling a vehicle now drains a portion of the total gas in the can, depending on how much the vehicle needed
- You can now siphon gas out of a vehicle and into your gas can
All Maps | Battle Royale, Resurgence
-
Gas Damage
- Reduced Gas damage to 6 while not wearing a Gas Mask, down from 9.
- During the first 4 Circles, reduced Gas damage while wearing Gas Mask to 5, down from 6.
Al Mazrah | Battle Royale
-
Armor Plates
- The number of Armor Plates that Players spawn with in the Gulag has been decreased to 1, down from 2.
- Players will continue to spawn with a full 3 Armor Plates in Warzone Ranked Play.
- The number of Armor Plates that Players spawn with in the Gulag has been decreased to 1, down from 2.
-
Gulag Overtime
- The time it takes to capture the domination point in the Gulag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3.
-
Strongholds
- Inactive Strongholds have been renamed to Abandoned Supply Caches.
- Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches are now enabled from the moment the match starts during Infil.
- Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches now have floating POI indicators that can be seen from above in the world space during Infil.
- White Supply Boxes have been removed from active Strongholds.
- We're putting the focus of strongholds on the loadout acquisition and UAV benefits for owning the structure. Abandoned supply caches are intended to be fruitful loot locations worthy of a visit.
- Enemy NPC Combatants have been removed from active Strongholds.
- Players will now be prompted with the "Hold the Line" capture objective.
- The "Bomb Defuse" objective has been removed from active Strongholds.
- With Strongholds activating at the start of each match, we are balancing the rewards to reflect the challenge.
- Completing an active stronghold will only reward the black site key upon first capture. The loadout is awarded when the stronghold is captured and can only be acquired once per squad.
- Players are now able to recapture a stronghold that has been captured by another squad.
- Subsequent captures will only reward Players with access to the custom Loadout crate and the Stronghold UAV effect.The UAV effect from completing a Stronghold will now be shown to enemy Players on the Tac Map.
- The mission tracker widget on the UI while progressing through Stronghold and Black Site completion has been removed for a cleaner interface.
-
Black Sites
- The UAV effect from completing a Black Site will now be shown to enemy Players on the Tac Map.
- The potency of enemy NPC Combatants in Black Sites has been reduced.
All Maps | Resurgence
-
Dynamic Resurgence
- The Resurgence Countdown Timer is now dynamic and will adapt based on the current number of Players in your Squad.
- To clarify, a Solo Player that queues into a Quads Playlist will play with Solo Countdown Timer rules.
-
Vengeance Icon
- When a Squad member pings an enemy that recently eliminated a friendly Player, they will now observe an icon above the enemy to indicate that said Player will reduce the Resurgence Countdown Timer more than others.
-
Tracked Squad Indicator
- Squads will receive a HUD warning similar to the one used for the Interrogation mechanic when a Squad member has been eliminated and the enemy Squad is able to see the position of remaining Squad members.
-
Redeployment Loadouts
- Players will now encounter more variety in the Loadouts that they redeploy with as we've added Submachine Guns to the pool of Weapons for the third circle onwards.
- First Circle = Handgun without Attachments
- Second Circle = Handgun with Attachments
- Third Circle and Beyond = Either Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, or Submachine Gun without Attachments and Handgun with Attachments
- Players will now encounter more variety in the Loadouts that they redeploy with as we've added Submachine Guns to the pool of Weapons for the third circle onwards.
-
Interrogation
- This feature, which allows a Player to interrogate a downed enemy Player to reveal their Squad's position, has been enabled in Resurgence.
Al Mazrah | Plunder
-
Strongholds
- Active Strongholds has been disabled in this mode.
- Abandoned Supply Caches will now be enabled from the moment the match starts during Infil.
UI/UX
-
Perk Package Name Quality of Life
- Players will now be able to see the name of their equipped Perk Package in various areas of the interface.
-
Buy Station PingsQuality of Life
- A floating icon will now appear above a Buy Station to indicate an item that a Player has pinged for purchase.
-
Scoreboard in Gulag
- Players are now able to view the scoreboard while in an active Gulag match or in the holding pen.
Ranked Play
-
Text ChatQuality of Life
- Players are now able to disable Global Text Chat while leaving Team Text Chat enabled.
WZ RANKED PLAY
Warzone Ranked Play continues with its first FULL Season and introduces new rewards to earn during Season 04. Whether you're jumping into your first Warzone Ranked Play match or continuing your grind, there's more to unlock and fierce competition to face. Below are the Season 04 specific details to keep in mind for returning competitors and further below is a full refresher for all players.
Here are the highlights for returning Season 03 competitors.
Global Battle Royale Changes
Restricted Weapons & Equipment
-
Items
- Gas Cans
SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions
-
Deployment Fee Update
- Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -230 SR.
- [Updated] Max Fee increased from -210 to -230
- Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -230 SR.
-
End of Season Skill Setback Update: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III.
- Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
Season 04 Rewards
-
Season 04 Challenge Rewards
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
-
Placement Challenges
- Finish 'Top 15' 25 Times: 'Cash Out' Large Decal
- Finish 'Top 5' 25 Times: Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint
- Finish 1st Place: 'Team Wipe' Weapon Charm
- Finish 'Top 5' 25 Times: Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint
- Finish 'Top 15' 25 Times: 'Cash Out' Large Decal
-
Kill & Assist Challenges
- Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 04 Competitor' Sticker
- Get 250 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen
- Get 1000 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Camo
- Get 250 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen
- Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 04 Competitor' Sticker
- Placement Challenges
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
-
End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
-
Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 04 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: 'WZ Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: 'WZ Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: 'WZ Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: 'WZ Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: 'WZ Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: 'WZ Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Iridescent: 'WZ Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Top 250: 'WZ Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
Here's a complete overview of Warzone Ranked Play for new Season 04 players!
Match Ruleset
- Play competitive 150 Player Battle Royale Trios matches using competitive settings developed by Treyarch, Raven Software, and Infinity Ward. Moving forward, Players can expect 1:1 synchronized settings between Ranked Play and World Series of Warzone.
-
Map
- Al Mazrah
-
Mode
- Battle Royale
-
Squad Size
- Trios
-
Max Player Count
- 150
Gameplay Adjustments
- Spawn Protection
- Reduced to 2.5 seconds, down from 10 seconds in standard Battle Royale
- Assist Timer
- The minimum assist time has been increased to 10 seconds, up from 2 in standard Battle Royale
- This is the minimum amount of time a player will remain on a defenders "Attacker List" – meaning that we more accurately capture assists in the middle of an engagement.
- The minimum assist time has been increased to 10 seconds, up from 2 in standard Battle Royale
Warzone Ranked Play Restrictions
-
Gameplay
- Gulag Entry Kit
- Redeploy Pack
- Squad Assimilation
- Multi-Circles
-
Weapons
- Riot Shield
-
Attachments
- Specific Thermal Optics
- SZ Holotherm
- VX350 Thermal Optic
- Teplo-op3 Scope
- Thermo-Optic X9
- Teplo Clear Shot
- Drexsom Prime-90
-
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mine
- Bomb Drone
-
Items
- [New] Gas Cans
-
Events
- Fire Sale
- Jailbreak
- Restock
-
Vehicles
- Turreted Land Vehicles
- Turreted Water Vehicles
- Heavy Chopper
-
Social Features
- Global Text Chat
- Proximity Voice Chat
SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions
Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.
- All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.
- Players earn SR based on match performance, with SR awarded for Kills and Assists, being alive when their Squadmates earn Kills, and outlasting other Squads.
Breakdown: Earning SR
- Kills and Assists
- Players gain SR over the course of each match each time they get a Kill or assist, with Kills and assists being treated equally to encourage teamwork between Squadmates.
- Players will also receive some SR if they are alive when their Squadmates get a Kill that they didn't contribute to.
- To reward high-stakes Kills late in the game, SR increases over the course of each match based on the number of Squads left alive:
- 21+ Squads Remaining: +5 SR per Kill/Assist, +2 SR per Squadmate Kill
- 3 – 20 Squads Remaining: +7 SR per Kill/Assist, +3 SR per Squadmate Kill
- 1-3 Squads Remaining: +15 SR per Kill/Assist, +7 SR per Squadmate Kill
- Final Placements
- Additionally, players earn SR based on final placement at the end of the match:
- Top 40: +10 SR
- Top 30: +20 SR
- Top 20: +30 SR
- Top 10: +40 SR
- Top 5: +50 SR
- 3rd: +60 SR
- 2nd: +80 SR
- 1st: +100 SR
- Top 40: +10 SR
- Player's will see this SR added throughout a match. Reach Top 40 and you'll gain 10 SR. Reach Top 30 and you will see another 10 SR for a total of 20 SR
- Additionally, players earn SR based on final placement at the end of the match:
- SR Tracker
- Players will be able to see and track SR earned via Kills, Asists, Unassisted Squadmate Kills, and Placements on a visible tracker in-game.
- The SR Tracker will be visible while alive or spectating a Squadmate and will always display your own SR for the current match.
- If your team is eliminated, the SR Tracker will be hidden when spectating an Enemy Squad, and your final earned SR will be shown in the After Action Report.
- Players will be able to see and track SR earned via Kills, Asists, Unassisted Squadmate Kills, and Placements on a visible tracker in-game.
Breakdown: Deployment Fees
- At the beginning of each match, a Deployment Fee is deducted from each player's current SR total.
- The higher the player's Skill Division & Tier, the higher the Deployment Fee. This ensures that each division has increasing performance expectations and player's must exceed those expectations to progress.
- Players must earn this amount of SR in the following game if they wish to advance towards the next Skill Division or Tier. Failing to earn back the Deployment Fee will result in players losing SR for the match.
- Bronze I-III: No Deployment Fee
- Silver I: -10 SR
- Silver II: -14 SR
- Silver III: -18 SR
- Gold I: -23 SR
- Gold II: -28 SR
- Gold III: -33 SR
- Platinum I: -39 SR
- Platinum II: -45 SR
- Platinum III: -51 SR
- Diamond I: -58 SR
- Diamond II: -65 SR
- Diamond III: -72 SR
- Crimson I: -80 SR
- Crimson II: -90 SR
- Crimson III: -100 SR
- Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a max Deployment Fee of -230 SR.
- [Updated] Max Fee increased from -210 to -230
- Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:
- Bronze – Starting Division
- Silver – 900 SR
- Gold – 2,100 SR
- Platinum – 3,600 SR
- Diamond – 5,400 SR
- Crimson – 7,500 SR
- Iridescent – 10,000 SR
- Top 250 – 10,000+ SR
- Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent and Top 250 have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.
- Show Off Your Skill: It's easy to see which Division someone is in in Warzone Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.
-
End of Season Skill Setback Update: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Example: A player ending Season 03 in Gold III will begin Season 04 in Silver III.
- Players Crimson II and above will start Season 04 in Diamond I.
- Bronze through Crimson I players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
Top 250 Leaderboard & Division
- The Top 250 Division drops into Warzone, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Warzone Ranked Play lobby.
- The Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season.
- Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season.
- Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Warzone, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.
Ranks & Rewards
- Warzone Ranked Play joins Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Ranked Play to deliver the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.
- Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.
-
Ranks & Rank Rewards
- Separate from the player's SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player's journey across their Ranked Play career.
- All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.
- Players increase their Rank by earning Stars. Each match has the ability to award three (3) Stars dependent on match placement. Earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.
- Stars awarded by Placement:
- Top 25: 1 Star
- Top 10: 2 Stars
- 1st Place: 3 Stars
- Stars awarded by Placement:
- Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:
- Rank 5: 'Ranked and Reckless' Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV.
- Rank 10: 'Good Sweat' Emblem
- Rank 15: 'Lost Full' Sticker
- Rank 20: 'Bot Collector' Weapon Charm
- Rank 25: 'Hot Drop' Animated Emblem
- Rank 30: 'Ranked Play Win Tracker' Gun Screen that displays the player's lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total.
- Rank 35: 'Bot Patrol' Sticker
- Rank 40: 'Ranked Demon' Large Decal
- Rank 45: 'Frying' Weapon Charm
- Rank 50: 'Ranked Veteran' Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player's achieved Rank.
-
Season 04 Challenge Rewards
- In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.
- Throughout the Season 04, players can earn the following rewards:
- Placement Challenges
- Finish 'Top 15' 25 Times: 'Cash Out' Large Decal
- Finish 'Top 5' 25 Times: Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint
- Finish 1st Place: 'Team Wipe' Weapon Charm
- Kill & AssistChallenges
- Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 04 Competitor' Sticker
- Get 250 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Ranked Play Season 04' Loading Screen
- Get 1000 Kills or Assists: 'WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran' Camo
- Placement Challenges
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player's highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 04 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: 'WZ Season 04 Top 250' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: 'WZ Season 04 Iridescent' Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: 'WZ Season 04 Crimson' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: 'WZ Season 04 Diamond' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: 'WZ Season 04 Platinum' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: 'WZ Season 04 Gold' Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
Competitive Integrity Features
-
Rejoin: Players that unintendedly disconnect from a match will be able to reconnect to the match within 4 minutes.
- In order to uphold the Competitive Integrity of Ranked Play, certain criteria must be met in order to rejoin a match:
- Players must have at least 1 Squad member remaining.
- There must be at least 5 Squads remaining in the match.
- Players can only rejoin the same match once.
- To protect against abuse, players can have their ability to Rejoin temporarily limited if they repeatedly disconnect from matches.
- Callouts:
- Players that have been eliminated for over 3 minutes and intentionally disconnect via 'Leave Match' will not be presented with the option to Rejoin.
- Players that disconnect while operating a vehicle will be ejected from the driver's seat.
- In order to uphold the Competitive Integrity of Ranked Play, certain criteria must be met in order to rejoin a match:
- Squad Backout / Match Cancel: If you lose a matchmade teammate before the match begins, your squad will be taken back to the lobby so you don't start the match shorthanded. If too many squads get backed out before the match begins, we will return everyone to the lobby to find a better match.
-
Suspensions & Penalties: Disconnecting from matches early and not rejoining will result in SR Penalties and Matchmaking Suspensions. Repeated disconnects will result in higher SR Penalties and longer Suspensions.
- Note: Players that have been eliminated for over three minutes can disconnect from the match via "Leave Match" without penalties.
- SR Forgiveness: If a matchmade teammate disconnects during a game and does not rejoin, you won't lose any SR for the match. You'll still be able to gain SR if you manage to gain more than your Deployment Fee.
- Demotion Protection and Division Stickiness: Everytime you are promoted to a new Division, you'll gain 3 games of Demotion Protection where you won't lose any SR. Once those games have passed, if you happen to lose enough SR where you would normally get demoted, we will set you at the Division SR floor (Gold would be 2100 SR for example) to give you one more chance before getting demoted.
-
Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:
- Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division
- Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions
- Bronze – Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions
Additional Features
-
Find A Party: Warzone Ranked Play players can utilize the 'Find a Party' feature to find Squadmates of similar Skill before searching for a match.
- This feature includes the following preference filters:
- In-Game Communication Style: No Preference, Voice, Ping Only, and Text
- Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences: English (EN), French (FR), German (DE), Italian (IT), or Spanish (EU) (ES)
- Playstyle: Competitive has been pre-selected and will remain locked for Party Finder.
- Hot Streaks: Win a Ranked Play game to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you are eliminated or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming.
- Social Profile: Your WZ Ranked Play Rank icon will be added to your Social profile anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Apply All Plates setting from taking into consideration any new Armor Plates that were looted while plating.
- Fixed an issue that prevented spectators from hearing Proximity Voice Chat.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Deployable Buy Station icon on the Tac Map to remain white during Fire Sale Public Events.
- Fixed an issue that caused an elimination to not count if the target Player disconnected in the middle of an execution animation.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Player Buyback cost in the Squad widget to not properly reflect the Firesale Public Event discount.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to pick up ground loot while in a Weapon reload animation.
- Fixed an issue that caused Players to receive 100% of Progression XP as Weapon XP when completing Contracts, which has now been appropriately reduced to 20% as originally intended.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players returning from the Gulag from seeing Most Wanted Contract target icons on the Tac Map.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Deployable Buy Station Tac Map icon to remain white during Fire Sale Public Events.
- Fixed an issue causing an equipped heartbeat sensor to drop with 1% battery life after equipping a loadout. The heartbeat sensor will now drop with the correct remaining battery percentage.
- Fixed an issue causing the gas to do less damage to the Players health during the first three circles.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from receiving a Killstreak warning when the backpack UI was open.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Plunder scoreboard to not display completed Contract total and Supply Box total.
- Fixed an issue in Battle Royale that caused inactive Contracts to disappear from the Tac Map if Players picked up an active Contract.
- Fixed an issue where Perk Packages were impossible to pick up on the train.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Train to unintendedly eliminate Players within close proximity while not in motion.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Players to resist more Gas damage than intended with Gas Masks during the first 4 Circles.
- Fixed a number of incorrect Buy Station spawn locations across Al Mazrah.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Birdseye Perk to not function properly in Battle Royale.
- Fixed an issue causing missing UI elements for the Champion's Quest objective.