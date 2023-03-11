Call of Duty: Warzone Celebrates Three Year Anniversary With Free In-Game Items

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is giving out free gifts to players to celebrate three years of the free-to-play battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone is by far and away one of the biggest entertainment juggernauts out there. The game was Call of Duty's second attempt at a battle royale after Blackout more or less failed to impress players amongst all of the other competitors. Simply put, Fortnite and PUBG were far more compelling attempts, but Call of Duty knew the battle royale genre was too lucrative to give up on and Warzone was born. While it was far from perfect, it was a hit and the fact everyone was stuck inside when it released due to the start of the pandemic helped ensure it had high levels of engagement and got players to spend money on in-game content.

In the years since, it has been updated aggressively and Activision even released a sequel known simply as Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Although not everyone loves it, it fixed some foundational issues with the previous iteration and allows the developers the ability to iterate upon this version without it causing any kind of long term sustainability issues. Now, for the three year anniversary of the battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is giving out free gifts to players. Those who play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the coming weeks will be able to claim weapon blueprints, calling cards, and more that are themed around the "maps, seasons, and memories" made since March 10th, 2023. You can get a taste of what's to come in the tweet below.

To celebrate three years of Warzone, players will be able to claim seven free items over the coming weeks through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its launch on March 10, 2020.



🔫 Weapon Blueprint

🃏 Calling Cards

👀 & more pic.twitter.com/YuKIAdjMMp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 9, 2023

Given Call of Duty is fairly infamous for its absurdly expensive cosmetic packs, this is a nice thing to do for the fans. Free stuff is always a plus, but it sounds like there will also be a lot of it to reward those who have stuck by the game over the years. Whether or not there will be a larger in-game event out of it remains to be seen, but it's a nice gesture nonetheless.

