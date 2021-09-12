Call of Duty: Mobile Developer Teases New World War 2 Weapons

Later this year, Call of Duty: Vanguard will take players back to World War II on PC and consoles, but it seems Vanguard won’t be the only COD game getting content based on the global conflict. In a recent Tweet, the official Twitter account for Call of Duty Mobile teased that weapons based on the era will be added sometime in the future. Unfortunately, Activision has not revealed a specific release window, or any of the weapons that players might expect to see added to the game. Hopefully, the game’s developers won’t leave fans waiting on answers for too long!

“There should be some good options in the future for WWII related weapons to be added,” the game’s official Twitter account teased.

Naturally, this revelation has already prompted some speculation from Call of Duty: Mobile fans! The MG42 received quite a bit of support, while the Browning Automatic Rifle, Walther p38, and other weapons received requests. Some fans also voiced their hopes that Call of Duty: Mobile might add maps from Call of Duty: World at War. For now, fans will just have to keep making their voices heard; clearly the game’s developers are listening!

Activision loves finding ways to push synergy between its Call of Duty games, so it’s not surprising to hear World War II weapons will be added to Call of Duty: Mobile! Vanguard is getting a big push ahead of its November 5th release date, and this type of connectivity might convince players to check out multiple Call of Duty games as a result. It’s hard to say whether Mobile fans will be waiting until November to see these new (old) weapons added, but it certainly seems like a safe bet; fans will just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a Call of Duty Mobile player? Which World War II weapons would you most like to see added to the game in the future? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!