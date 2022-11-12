Viral Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video Shows Aim Assist is Broken

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a massive success... but it also has a ton of pretty significant problems. Aim assist is a very common feature in games for consoles. PC games don't really have it because you can be incredibly precise with a mouse, but controllers aren't as accurate. Therefore, the game often needs to nudge you a bit to ensure that you can actually perform well. When done right, aim assist is practically invisible and you'd think you're a total beast. When done poorly, it looks like you're cheating and some piece of software is aiming your weapon for you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a major aim assist problem. It is exceptionally generous and people have noticed this during gameplay. To find out just how extreme the aim assist is, Call of Duty streamer Tonyboy went into a private match and did some tests. The aim assist will quite literally lock on to someone who moves into your crosshairs and briefly track them as they move in a different direction. The same seems to go for when the player is spinning in a circle, it will still track the other player. The video is pretty insightful and has led to users asking Infinity Ward to nerf the aim assist. As of right now, it remains to be seen whether the developer will actually act on this. It seems pretty severe and the more attention it gets, the louder players will be about toning it down. PC players will likely also get aggravated about this as well given it may provide an unfair advantage.

Either way, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a runaway success. It made $800 million in its first three days on the market, making it the biggest entertainment launch of 2022 and the fastest selling game in the entire series. It's quite an achievement and one that Activision is likely going to champion, but it won't mean much if it can't retain players due to big issues.

