Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Ghost's Face

A new leak for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals what Ghost looks like under his mask. Ghost is one of the most coveted characters in gaming and one of the most beloved heroes in the Call of Duty franchise. In the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, he doesn't have a ton of characterization. He's just a bad ass, but the fact he wears this cool mask makes him mysterious. Ghost is like the Master Chief of the Call of Duty games as a result of this. He had a charming personality to go along with the mystery to make you care about him in just a matter of hours, but then he's tragically killed. Infinity Ward brought him back for the sequel in the rebooted series and he's a bit different, but retains his key traits.

He only takes off his mask once, revealing his face to Task Force 141 for seemingly the first time, but the audience only sees the back of his head. Now, a Reddit user named Crafty-Astronomer905 has dug into the files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and found that Ghost's face is actually modeled in the game. Typically, you only design what the player sees as there's no reason for extra detail that can only be found by cracking the game open. However, that's not the case for Ghost. The image shows that... he just looks like a regular guy. In fact, he just looks like the actor who plays him, Samuel Roukin. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise since the same goes for everyone else in the game, but it does certainly suck a bit of the mystique out of Ghost.

Whether or not this was modeled simply because they scanned Roukin's entire face and body in or because they had plans to show Ghost's face is unknown. Perhaps he'll get a skin in multiplayer without the mask or maybe the rumored campaign DLC will center around Ghost and he'll show his face. Either way, that's what Ghost looks like and as one might expect, it's a bit underwhelming!

