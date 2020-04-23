New Report Reveals Real Reason Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Released on PS4 First

A new Call of Duty report has surfaced revealing why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remastered launched as a PS4 exclusive. As you will know, Activision and Sony have partnered and collaborated many times this generation, which has led to timed exclusivity with not just Call of Duty, but other Activision franchises, like Destiny. That said, this time the deal was apparently a bit more involved. According to The Gaming Revolution, not only did Sony -- at least partially -- fund the game's release, but asked for the remaster of the campaign.

The report comes way of prominent and reliable Call of Duty insider and leaker, The Gaming Revolution. And for what's worth, this lines up with what I've heard about the deal as well. That said, the scoop doesn't end here.

According to The Gaming Revolution, the contract between the two parties also includs the remastered campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which hasn't been announced, but is rumored to be in development. Personally, I haven't heard this tidbit, but it makes sense. In fact, this is likely just a part of the deal the two struck back towards the start of the generation that involved much more than just timed exclusives.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is it unofficial information, but it's subject to change. However, again, most of this checks out with what I've heard as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available on PS4, and will be made available on Xbox One and PC on April 30. As for the game's multiplayer, I understand that it's also complete, but it's unclear if Activision will release it anytime soon, if at all.

