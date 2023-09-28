Call of Duty's New Doom Crossover Emulates OG Game's Old-School Style

Call of Duty is getting a new Doom crossover and it looks to be pretty faithful to the classic shooter. Call of Duty is gearing up for a massive month of crossovers. Starting yesterday, season 6 began in Call of Duty and saw the arrival of Spawn, a cult-classic comic book character created by Todd McFarlane. The character is the first licensed character to ever headline a battle pas and is getting more than just one or two skins, it's a whole collection. On top of that, in October, characters like Skeletor, Ash Williams, and more are all coming to Call of Duty as well. It's a pretty big month and is sure to make fans of horror icons very happy, but there is another notable crossover with a gaming franchise.

A Doom crossover is coming to Call of Duty soon. It won't feature the Doom Slayer (unfortunately), but players will be able to get a bundle that offers a skin for the double-barrel sawed-off shotgun and a chainsaw from Doom. These aren't just ordinary weapons, however. They are specifically designed to replicate the low frame rate of the older games, meaning your weapons won't really match the style of Call of Duty. That may sound very weird, but it actually looks cool in action. On top of that, the sounds have a dated effect to them to make them feel just like the ones from the original Doom games. If you're a fan of the rebooted Doom games, this crossover bundle isn't quite like that.

Bundle will be available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone and will also transfer to #MW3. pic.twitter.com/mUgnN1yNFe — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 28, 2023

Whether or not we will ever get the Doom Slayer in Call of Duty is a mystery. It's possible things like Doom Slayer, Master Chief, and other gaming icons could be more of a possibility as Microsoft inches closer and closer to closing the deal on the Activision acquisition. Activision would have an easier time securing the rights to those franchises and doing playful things with them. For now, however, we'll just have to enjoy the shotgun and chainsaw. It's also worth noting that these will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 later this year as part of the game's carry forward system.