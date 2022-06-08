Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Detailed

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a beta before launch and we have some of the first details on how to participate. It's pretty much tradition at this point to expect a beta for every Call of Duty game. We get the big campaign reveal, then a multiplayer event, which quickly leads into a small multiplayer alpha before expanding into a larger beta across all platforms, and then the game releases. That's the cycle and we rinse and repeat every year, but there have been changes over the years as Activision eventually stopped allowing physical retailers to offer beta codes for pre-ordering (possibly because people would just cancel their pre-order right away).

Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a beta later this year. The beta will be available first to PlayStation players who pre-order, before opening up to all PlayStation players. The beta will then encompass all PlayStation players with those who pre-ordered on all platforms before finally opening up to everyone, regardless of pre-orders. The game is already available to pre-order on digital storefronts and at physical retailers, so the beta will be very accessible to everyone. As of right now, there's no hard date for when the beta will begin, but it's likely it'll fall around late August or early September, as is tradition for the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will start at $69.99 on all platforms, something that has become a recent trend with newer games. This was previously reserved for current-gen versions of games, but it seems Activision will be bundling both the current and last-gen versions together, making it a more premium package. For those that are looking to upgrade their consoles within the next year or two, this will likely be useful, even if it costs a bit more than usual.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Battlenet on October 28th, 2022.

Are you excited for the new shooter? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.