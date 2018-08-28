‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Now Backward Compatible on Xbox One

They finally did it! Today, Xbox’s Major Nelson (Larry Hryb) revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is joining the Xbox One backward compatible library. After years of begging, they finally pulled the trigger, and now we get to hop back online with Marathon Pro, Lightweight Pro, and Commando Pro for some run-and-gun goodness!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today (and it is on sale this week) //t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/jWog5KHkhR — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 28, 2018

As mentioned, the game is on sale this week, and you can currently score a digital copy for your Xbox One for $14.99 if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member. You can find the listing right here. Fifteen dollars to re-live some of the best online multiplayer shooting seems pretty fair to us, and this will be the perfect thing to tide you over until the Black Ops 4 Blackout beta comes around. Just watch out for the noob-tubers and quick-scopers. You know they’re going to be out in full force, and you know it will be infuriating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So why has everyone been clamoring for Modern Warfare 2 to return on Xbox One for so long? Honestly, in one addict’s opinion, it’s the ultimate run-and-gun Call of Duty experience. No other CoD multiplayer has felt as fast or as relentless as this one online. For better or for worse, this is the game that you can hop online and play completely alone, without communicating with any of your teammates, and still have a blast. This is a game where one fantastic player can carry an entire team of slackers, and while that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, it was fun enough to entice me to play well over a thousand hours.

I have a feeling that I’m about to play at least a few hundred more soon. Here’s the elevator pitch from the listing:

SPECIAL OPS CO-OPERATIVE

An entirely new gameplay mode which supports 2-player co-operative play online that is unique from the single player story campaign.

Special Ops pits players into a gauntlet of time-trial and objective-based missions.

Rank-up as players unlock new Special Ops missions, each more difficult.

Missions include highlights from the single player campaign, fan favorites from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and all new, exclusive missions.

MULTIPLAYER REINVENTED

Setting a new bar for online multiplayer, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer delivers new capabilities, customization, gamestates and modes, including:

Create-a-Class Evolved

Secondary Weapons – Machine Pistols, Shotguns, Handguns, Launchers

Riot Shields

Equipment – Throwing Knives, Blast Shield, Tactical Insertion

Perk Upgrades

Bling (Dual Attachments)