Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered Reportedly Releasing This Year

After releasing remastered iterations of the first two Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games, it looks like Activision could soon be planning to let loose the third game in the series as well. While the publisher hasn't announced anything of this sort just yet, a reliable Call of Duty insider has provided some new information that suggests a reveal could be happening soon.

According to a new tweet from a user by the name of @TheMW2Ghost, Activision is planning to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered at some point this year. Originally, it was said that the remaster of the third game in the original Modern Warfare trilogy would be arriving in the second quarter, which means that it would be out before the end of June at the latest. However, it's not known whether or not this is still the game's window. At the very least, a launch in 2021 is said to be happening.

Worded this a bit weird So, it was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case (date). Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

The other interesting note with this report is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered will seemingly be a timed exclusive to PlayStation. While the exclusivity would only last for a month, those who play on PlayStation platforms would get dibs on the game initially.

And if this is something that sounds bizarre to you, well, it shouldn't be. Activision actually pulled this exact same tactic with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered when it released in 2020. Initially, the remaster of MW2 came to PlayStation 4 before then hitting Xbox and PC one month later.

Again, there's no guarantee that any of this will happen just yet, so don't assume that this will indeed be coming to fruition. That being said, if Activision does bring back Modern Warfare 3 for modern platforms, would you pick it up? Let me know your response down in the comments.