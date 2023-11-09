Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: How to Play Multiplayer Early

If you're interested in playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer a bit early, there's a couple of ways to do so. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The Call of Duty franchise brings some of the best value in gaming every fall with a big campaign, a highly replayable co-op mode, and the extremely grindable multiplayer mode. Call of Duty manages to sustain a massive audience every single year despite going for 20 years now. It's pretty impressive it hasn't lot its momentum on a commercial level after all this time, though some fans would argue the quality has dwindled in recent years.

Last week, fans were able to start playing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early if they pre-ordered the game. Given it's pretty short, fans blazed through it in a matter of hours and began craving the multiplayer. In just a couple days, you'll be able to play the entirety of Modern Warfare 3 with no restrictions, but there is a way to get in on the fun a bit early. Right this second, if you are playing Modern Warfare 3 on console, you can start playing the multiplayer. The exception is you'll only be able to play in local play with bots, so don't expect to make any progress or play with real people, but you can get a feel for the gameplay and the maps. When you launch the game and get a message about connecting to the servers, quickly cancel it, and you should launch into offline mode for Modern Warfare 3. Keep in mind this only works on consoles.

How to Play MW3 Early

If you want to play online with other people, you will have an opportunity to play early as well depending on your platform. Xbox users are likely familiar with the tried and true New Zealand trick. This allows you to go into your system settings and change your location to New Zealand so that your console thinks you're in the correct time zone. Modern Warfare 3 will become playable at 6AM ET on November 9th in New Zealand, so if you're interested in playing tomorrow, you absolutely can. It should be noted that this is a loophole and could result in some trouble with Xbox, though we've never actually seen any cases of that. Do it at your own risk!