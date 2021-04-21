Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Verdansk Map Changes Ahead of Season 3 Nuke Event

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to release on April 22 alongside a "new" map, a nuclear event featuring zombies, and a huge new update. Ahead of that, a new leak has surfaced online with details on the new map, which we know via previous leaks, is going to be a 1980s-themed Verdansk with some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War locations. This latest leak doesn't reveal a ton, but what it does disclose is noteworthy.

For example, there are six new places of interest (POI) coming with the map, which will presumably all be based on multiplayer maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Meanwhile, the pre-existing locations not being removed -- like the Superstore -- will be changed to match the new 80s theme. In this spirit, Port has apparently undergone a substantial rework while Downtown remains the same, but with an 80s vibe and construction, plus more entrances into buildings.

None of this will satiate those hoping the nuclear event would destroy the current map and replace it with a brand new one, but it's pretty substantial. If this is true, it's not a re-skin like some doomsayers have been saying on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere the past couple of weeks, but again it's also far from a proper new map.

As with every leak before it, take this with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and while it echoes what some other leaks have been saying, it doesn't mean it should be taken to the bank.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this leak in any capacity. And this isn't going to change. Not only does it never comment on leaks, but it's certainly not going to comment on a leak about a huge event that's only two days away. However, if it does, the story will be updated accordingly.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty, click here.