Modern Warfare 4 Supposedly Leaked by Series Voice Actor, Response Issued

Infinity Ward hasn’t had the greatest of luck with the Call of Duty franchise as of late. Ghosts was probably one of the least received games in the series when it came out in 2013, though it still sold reasonably well; and Infinite Warfare almost divided the community, with many fans turned off by its outer space theme.

So it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if the company returned to its Modern Warfare series, which still stands as the hottest selling trilogy in the entire Call of Duty franchise. And one actor may have just let on that we’ll be seeing it return with a vengeance.

Craig Fairbrass, who plays Gaz and Ghost in the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games, may have inadvertently confirmed that he’s working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, indicating that Infinity Ward is, in fact, returning to its best-selling franchise.

If you take a close look at his Twitter profile, it reads, “Brit actor/ Rise of the footsoldier 1-3/ Devils Playground/ St George’s Day/The Outsider/ Breakdown/ London Heist – Call of Duty – modern warfare 1/2/3/4.” (We also captured an image below that shows this description.)

Now, the first three games are obvious entries in the series, but we’ve heard very little about Infinity Ward’s next project, which is due for release in late 2019. (It’ll be their turn after Treyarch finishes up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this October.) But it sounds like that’s the route they’ll be taking, considering that Ghosts and Infinite Warfare didn’t perform as well as planned.

Fairbrass has since reacted to this, correcting his bio and noting the following on Twitter. But, we still can’t help but imagine…

Bit of confusion and over reaction here, as I’ve always had the 5 COD games I’ve worked on, on my mini bio on twitter- any clarification need just look on IMDB. — Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) March 21, 2018

It would be great to see the Modern Warfare franchise to get a new entry, and to reintroduce us to familiar characters in the series – not to mention a new entry loaded to the hilt with multiplayer, considering that the Modern Warfare 2 remaster may not be getting it.

Of course, Activision nor Infinity Ward haven’t said a word about the project, mainly because the publisher is so laser-focused on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at the moment. In fact, the soonest we’ll probably hear anything is in spring 2019, unless some hints are dropped in Black Ops 4, which is unlikely.

But, still, this could be good news for the developer in the long run if it does end up panning out, and might reverse their fortune for the better. Fingers crossed that we’ll get Captain Price and crew back in action soon.

In the meantime, the latest Call of Duty will drop on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

