Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 May Be Set in a Controversial Setting

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 story details have leaked and the game will reportedly deal with a fairly controversial conflict/setting. The Call of Duty series has always pulled from history both in the far flung past and present day to inspire its stories. Call of Duty has also gotten itself in some hot water over the years by creating very brutal events that stir up all kinds of controversy. Modern Warfare 2 famously had No Russian, a mission where the player fills the shoes of a CIA operative who is undercover in a terrorist group and must shoot up a Russian airport. However, at the end of the mission, the terrorist leader, Makarov, reveals he knows you’re an American and kills you to frame the United States for the attack, sparking World War III.

This is far from the only moment like this in Call of Duty, but it is arguably the most notable. Some Call of Duty fans have felt like the campaigns have lost their bite in recent years and have become too soft or predictable. It doesn’t help that Modern Warfare III (2023) had a rocky campaign that tried to replicate things like No Russian, but did so poorly. However, it sounds like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 may have a more edgy story that will excite fans of the franchise.

According to Call of Duty insider The Ghost of Hope, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will revolve around North and South Korea, with Makarov returning as a key player in the story. Players will once again play as Task Force 141, but also have select missions where you play as SAS operatives and the Republic of Korea Army, the armed forces of South Korea. All three forces will work in tandem to take down Makarov as he performs more false flag operations to incite World War III. With North Korea playing a role, it’s possible that Makarov will try to drive America and North Korea into conflict against each other.

EXCLUSIVE: Call of Duty 2026 being developed by Infinity Ward is currently titled as "Modern Warfare 사".



The Campaign is planned to feature both South Korea AND North Korea in a significant role.



141/SAS/Republic of Korea Army are the 3 major factions you play as to take down… pic.twitter.com/ExKtv1UwRJ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) June 4, 2025

Although Modern Warfare III’s Makarov was underwhelming, Hope has previously stated that the new game will make him far more villainous and a compelling threat. Futuristic tech and weaponry is expected to be featured in Modern Warfare 4 as well, but it is still grounded in a modern setting. There were rumors that Modern Warfare 4 would have wall-running, a feature from Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare, but it’s unclear if that is the futuristic tech in question here.

Nevertheless, this sounds like a really compelling plot for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. It’ll also make it one of the few big games to feature North Korea in this capacity. Homefront was one of the last games to really tackle the idea of armed conflict with North Korea, prompting the game to be banned in South Korea as it depicted a unified Korea led by North Korea. Whether or not this will create any kind of controversy for Call of Duty remains to be seen. With that said, it’s worth noting that this should all be taken with a grain of salt as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 won’t release until fall 2026, so things could change or the info could even be incorrect, but Hope is generally fairly reliable for Call of Duty leaks.

What do you think of Call of Duty featuring a conflict with North Korea? Let me know in the comments.