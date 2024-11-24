Call of Duty Insider Shares First Details on 2026 and 2027 Games

A well-regarded Call of Duty insider has shared new information on two upcoming games in the franchise. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may have just released roughly one month ago, many fans of the series are already wondering what’s next. Naturally, a new CoD game is already been planned internally at Activision not only for next year, but the ensuing years after. To that end, we now have a better idea of what Call of Duty could look like come 2026 and 2027.

Coming by way of @TheGhostOfHope on X, who has shared accurate Call of Duty scoops in the past, developer Sledgehammer Games is said to be working on a new entry that will launch in 2027. Most recently, Sledgehammer served as the primary developer on 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This installment was one of the more poorly received entries in the history of Call of Duty, but this seemed to primarily be due to the fact that MW3 was developed in a shorter period of time. As such, Sledgehammer seems to be getting more time to create its next game which would arrive three years from now.

As for the 2026 Call of Duty title, this is said to be helmed by Infinity Ward and will likely end up being Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The advent of another Modern Warfare game would make quite a bit of sense given how popular this series has been over the years. Given the cliffhanger ending of the campaign seen in Modern Warfare 3, it would be feasible for Activision to eventually return to this property.

“Sledgehammer Games are currently slated to lead their own Call of Duty in 2027,” the insider wrote. “This comes after Infinity Ward’s game in 2026 which is presumably Modern Warfare 4. Call of Duty 2027 is currently not a [two year] Modern Warfare game like Modern Warfare 3. [It’s] unclear as of yet if it’s possibly Advanced Warfare 2 or something new.”

When it comes to next year’s Call of Duty game, well, details remain hazy. Past reports have indicated that 2025 will bring with it another entry in the Black Ops series, more specifically one that is a sequel to Black Ops 2. Whether or not this will be true remains to be seen, but we should end up learning more in the weeks or months ahead.