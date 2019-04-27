Developer Seemingly Confirms Modern Warfare 4 Is The Next Call of Duty

The anticipation and chatter that the next Call of Duty is Modern Warfare 4 has been building the past couple of weeks, and now a former Call of Duty developer has added fuel to the fire, essentially confirming that the speculation and chatter is well founded. More specifically, while interacting with a fan on Twitter, who revealed that they would defecate themselves if the next Call of Duty was Modern Warfare 4, the developer teased that they “better buy some brown pants.”

The developer in question is Robert Bowling, who until recently was the creative strategist and community manger at Infinity Ward. In other words, he’s somebody who would know what Infinity Ward has cooking up.

You better buy some brown pants. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) April 24, 2019

As you may know, Infinity Ward is the developer that once revolutionized the shooter genre with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2007. However, in recent times it’s struggled to hit the same peaks, and has been replaced by Treyarch as the marquee Call of Duty developer. Call of Duty: Ghosts is widely considered one of the worst Call of Duty entries of all-time, and not many were raving about Infinite Warfare either. This is to say, it’s no surprise the studio wants to lean back into the sub-series that put it on the map.

Anyway, in addition to Bowling’s teasing, Eurogamer also recently ran an article with a very blatant Modern Warfare 4 tease.

I see you pic.twitter.com/R0HlmBvNgt — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 24, 2019

Lastly, the game has been described as a lot like the old Modern Warfare games, and recently some college football players were invited to preview the game, and in the process also seemingly spilled the Modern Warfare 4 beans.

All of this is to say, the next Call of Duty is Modern Warfare 4. I wouldn’t bet my house on it, but the evidence is stacking up, and it also lines up with what I’ve personally heard about the game. Expect a reveal soon.

