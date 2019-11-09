Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Seemingly Leaked Again

Before it was even formally announced, there were leaks suggesting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was getting a battle royale mode. The closer we got to the game’s release, the rumors and leaks pivoted, revealing that the mode wouldn’t be in the game come launch, and would rather come sometime after it hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have said or even hinted at anything battle royale mode related. However, a new leak has surfaced suggesting a battle royale mode is still in the pipeline at Infinity Ward.

The latest leak comes way of That1MiningGuy, who recently discovered the abbreviation “BR” in the game’s new files, which likely stands for battle royale. As you may know, in game files abbreviations are often used, especially when a developer is trying to hide something.

Again, there’s been numerous rumors and leaks pointing at a battle royale mode coming to the game, so this isn’t very surprising. That said, it should also still be taken with a grain of salt, just like previous times. While the evidence is certainly starting to stack up, unofficial information is never worth taking to the bookies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”