Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Beta Is Live, And Players Are Already Getting Nukes

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Early Access beta is live on PS4, and while it’s only been live for about a hour, players are already earning nukes. If you’re wondering why you can’t access the beta, it’s because it’s only for people who pre-ordered the game early. And right now, it’s only playable on PlayStation 4. That said, despite these restrictions, there’s plenty people playing right now, and more will soon be on as school and work days conclude in the next couple of hours.

For those that don’t know: the beta features the Gunfight 2v2 mode that was in the Alpha last month, 6v6 playlists with maps that were previously revealed at the big mulitplayer reveal in August, and much more. Further, the Gunsmith is in the beta, meaning players can mess around with the new weapon customization and building system Infinity Ward added for this installment.

Early access to the #ModernWarfare Beta is live! Download and play all weekend long, exclusively on PS4. pic.twitter.com/PgGfmnLkTu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 12, 2019

Next week, September 19, when the beta goes live on Xbox One and PC, will also let players turn on cross-play and test out the feature that is a first for the shooter series. Of course, you don’t need to use cross-play, but it will be an option, and according to Infinity Ward, more details on it will be shared before the 19.

That all said, I know why you clicked on this, because of nukes. Yes, players are already getting nukes. In fact, pro player Damon B earned one in his first game. You can check it out in the video below:

TACTICAL NUKE INBOUND FIRST GAME BABY pic.twitter.com/5ddOlKyCxx — Damon B (@OpTic_DKarma) September 12, 2019

According to Infinity Ward, new content will be added to the beta throughout its run, including modes with bigger player counts. The current Early Access beta will end on September 14, and will be replaced by the open beta on PlayStation 4. With the open beta, anyone will be able to download and check the game out. This beta will end on the 16. And then on the 19, the beta will go live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 25. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, click here.