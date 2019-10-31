Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Disables New Trials Feature

Infinity Ward briefly released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare feature on Wednesday before promptly disabling it because it didn’t work as intended. The “Trials” feature offered high-level players a chance to earn a ton of extra experience if they could utilize the skills they’ve sharpened through their fights, or at least that was the intention. Players and the developers soon found out that it wasn’t distributing experience as intended, so it’s been disabled for the time being until it can be fixed.

A post within the Modern Warfare subreddit told players that the Trials feature had gone live on Wednesday and explained how the Trials would work. Found within the Multiplayer menus, these Trials prompted players to “Test [their] skills in trial training operations to win some rewards.” Those rewards included prizes of up to 10,000 experience, depending on how you did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But players within the comments of that post said that after they’d spent their tickets to try out the Trials and earned scores that should’ve given them rewards, they weren’t getting what they’d earned. People said they were getting no rewards at all despite completing the Trials multiple times.

Infinity Ward’s senior communications manager Ashton Williams returned to the post later with an update that confirmed there was a problem. The solution to that issue for now was to disable the Trials feature until further notice so that it could be properly fixed.

“We’ve turned off Trials while we investigate XP rewards not being awarded after completion,” Williams said about the feature. “We’ll provide an update when we’re ready to turn them back on. Thank you for your patience.”

The post also contained some useful information about Trials so that you’ll know how they work once they’re eventually turned back on. Only players who have reached the Officer Ranks which start at level 55 will be able to participate in Trials by spending tickets they earn through normal gameplay. Spend those tickets to partake in Trials and you’ll have a shot at earning the experience noted in the breakdown below.

Trials

One ticket is needed to take part in a Trial

One ticket grants you 3 tries

Based on your performance, you’ll be given a 1, 2, or 3-star rating

Each star rating grants XP rewards: 0 Stars: 0 XP 1 Star: 5000 XP 2 Stars: 7500 XP 3 Stars: 10,000 XP



It’s unclear at this time whether those players who spent tickets on Trials will have them refunded once the feature returns, but a future update from Infinity Ward should provide more details on what’s happening the Trials are back.