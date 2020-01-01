Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Gets Eliminated by a Chair

The chairs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have had enough of players’ antics, and they’re starting to fight back. Players have found that spinning office chairs in one of the games maps have the ability to eliminate players who mess around on them too much. It doesn’t look like the problem is one that’ll affect players often though, so for now, it’s just a funny bug that might happen occasionally.

A Modern Warfare shared the clip below on the game’s subreddit (via PCGamesN) to show what happens when you try and go toe to toe with the office chairs on the game’s St. Petrograd map. The player hopped over a desk and began slashing at a chair before jumping on it a few times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The result of the interaction was a quick respawn after the player eliminated themselves on the chair.

Modern Warfare players will know that fall damage is very much a threat in this game compared to past Call of Duty titles, so one might think that the game somehow thought the player was higher up than they actually were when standing on the chair. If you look at the killfeed though, it doesn’t show that the player died from fall damage. It instead shows the icon that appears when a player dies from some self-inflicted damage like their own grenade, so whatever’s happening with the chair, the game thought it was the player’s fault.

Regardless of who’s fault it is, we’ve seen clips like this one in the past that showed just how bewildering some of the interactions with the environment in Modern Warfare player can be. Another player managed to somehow spawn in mid-air only to be met with a quick death from the fall damage. Not only that, but they spawned in front of enemies twice within the same clip, so it’s just an all-around frustrating representation of how the spawns can sometimes adversely affect players. They sometimes work in players’ favors though like when people can abuse these spawns to get insanely quick nukes on certain maps.