Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Exploit Leads to Incredibly Fast Nukes

Earlier this month, Activision rolled out the Season 1 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The free update added a bunch of new features, including the Shipment map, which is based on an existing map that appeared in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. While fans were happy to see the map return, there’s one prominent issue: fans claim the map’s spawns put players directly in the line of fire. In fact, the spawns have even allowed at least two players to achieve the game’s Nuclear medal (given for achieving a 30 killstreak) in just 41 seconds and 40 seconds, respectively!

Reddit user GalacticBanana15 shared the above video of their 41-second accomplishment earlier this week. The player achieved the goal by simply camping out in the same area of the map as enemies continually spawned directly in front of them. Fans have been arguing that the game’s spawns have been problematic since the game’s update in October, but the smaller Shipment map takes the problem to a new level, as players are quickly dispatched if someone knows the right area to camp out. Of course, not everyone sees this as problematic. Several Reddit posters have pointed out that the map’s size pretty much guarantees that spawns will always prove difficult on Shipment, no matter what.

GalacticBanana15’s post has inspired others to attempt the same record. As of this writing, one other user has been able to accomplish a Nuclear medal in just 40 seconds. The video claims that this is a world record, but it’s hard to tell if that’s truly the case, or if other players have been able to do better.

Shipment is one of three new multiplayer maps added as part of Modern Warfare‘s Season 1 drop (the other two are Crash and Vacant). Additionally, Season 1 includes one new Ground War map (Port), and two new weapons to engage enemies with, the Ram-7 and the Holger-26. The update also added three new multiplayer modes (Reinforce, Gunfight OSP and Infected) and a number of Special Ops Experiences.

