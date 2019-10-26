Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fans Aren’t Happy About the Game’s Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released last night on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And, as you would expect, the servers were down for a couple of hours. However, eventually, and most of today, players have been getting in just fine, and the general temperature of the Call of Duty community seems to range from lukewarm to impressed, with the campaign being particularly noteworthy. That said, most gamers who come to the series don’t come to it for the campaign, but for the multiplayer. And again, the reception has been a mixed bag.

There’s no doubting the gunplay still feels great and there’s a lot of features and excellent design choices around the edges. However, there does seem to be two reoccurring complaints: no red dots on the minimap and the game’s maps. Obviously, of these two, issues with the maps is the bigger concern as it’s much more integral to the experience. And according to many players, a lot of the game’s maps are too large, encourage camping, or are simply designed poorly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Modern Warfare… man. These maps… these might be the worst maps on CoD so far. I don’t know if it’s because I’m unfamiliar and lack map awareness but I don’t think that would even improve it. It’s not even a bad game but for each thing I like, I find something I dislike.. — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) October 25, 2019

Modern Warfare needs a vote for map system. These night maps make me wanna — K3🇰🇷 (@Kor3aYn) October 25, 2019

the WORST thing about #ModernWarfare are the maps. too big feels like battlefield and i don’t wanna play battlefield. i wanna play COD dammit. — RokeRodriguez (@Roke_Rodriguez) October 25, 2019

Piccadilly is one of the worst maps in Call of Duty history holy fuck. Hate this map with a passion already. — Ultra Instinct Optimus ⛩ (@SubToOptimus) October 25, 2019

Dude… the map designs and the camping WILL kill this game in 3 months time. I hate to say it but my god a run n gun style is just not possible this year — Yowie Wowie👁 (@JSlackyy) October 25, 2019

Garbage sound, bad hit-reg, terrible maps, awful spawns, absurd aim-punch… Modern Warfare may be the least fun I’ve had with a new Call of Duty in several years. — Parker Mackay (@InterroTalks) October 25, 2019

The beta maps felt a lot like COD, but the new maps that I tried today feels like battlefield? SUPER open area, forces you to camp/play slow & a billion angles, I had to sit in corners/behind cover and just soak up kills, didnt feel like a call of duty to me. — G2 Pengu (@G2Pengu) October 25, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.