Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fans Aren’t Happy About the Game’s Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released last night on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And, as you would expect, the servers were down for a couple of hours. However, eventually, and most of today, players have been getting in just fine, and the general temperature of the Call of Duty community seems to range from lukewarm to impressed, with the campaign being particularly noteworthy. That said, most gamers who come to the series don’t come to it for the campaign, but for the multiplayer. And again, the reception has been a mixed bag.

There’s no doubting the gunplay still feels great and there’s a lot of features and excellent design choices around the edges. However, there does seem to be two reoccurring complaints: no red dots on the minimap and the game’s maps. Obviously, of these two, issues with the maps is the bigger concern as it’s much more integral to the experience. And according to many players, a lot of the game’s maps are too large, encourage camping, or are simply designed poorly.

