Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Devs Are Looking Into Adding More Custom Classes

Infinity Ward is working on adding more custom classes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, according to comments from the game’s art director which were shared on Reddit. A player took to the game’s subreddit to lament the fact that the game only has five custom classes at the moment, a frustration which was echoed by other players. Joel Emslie, art director at Infinity Ward, responded to that post and said the expanded feature is “in mainline back at the studio.”

The post through brought the topic of more custom classes into the discussion can be seen here where a Redditor and Modern Warfare player said “I am BEGGING you to add more custom class slots.” The player who submitted the post said having five classes wasn’t sufficient when it comes to meeting the demand of Modern Warfare’s varied game types.

Others agreed with the complaint, and Emslie commented to say that the players’ discussions about the limitation and request for more classes were spot-on. The art director gave an estimate for when more custom classes might be added to the game and said he thinks it’s supposed to be in the next update, though added that he wasn’t certain about all the details.

“You and everyone else that has commented on this are right,” Emslie said. “It’s in mainline back at the studio and we’ve been tinkering with it. I’m not sure which update it’s in but I think its next. Believe it or not it can cause horrible bugs if not tested properly. I’m not certain about all this so don’t get fired up on me if I’m wrong. Since I’ve commented here I’ll stick with the issue at the studio.”

Even if it’s unknown when the custom classes system will be expanded, there’s at least some reassurance there for Modern Warfare players that the change is being discussed. People within the comments pointed out that this idea has been entertained in the past when Joe Cecot, the co-design director for multiplayer at Infinity Ward, said on Twitter that the team had thought about adding more classes.

Yes 🙂 — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) December 31, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.