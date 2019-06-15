Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Brings Back Juggernaut Suit

This week, Infinity Ward revealed a few new screenshots of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, more specifically, of its multiplayer, which it has yet to reveal, despite a growing base of impatient fans. One screenshot is of a sniper doing sniper things. It showcases the Gillie Suit and the silence sniper rifle, and teases the fidelity of the new engine Infinity Ward is cooking with, but it’s not that exciting. The other new multiplayer screenshot released is exciting though, because it reveals that the Juggernaut suit is coming back.

For those that don’t know: the Juggernaut suit is a piece of equipment that debuted back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and has since been in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and some spin-offs. In Modern Warfare 2, it was notably cut from the game’s multiplayer before launch. In fact, the suit doesn’t become usable for players until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Infinity Ward didn’t come out and outright confirm the suit will be available in multiplayer — it’s only been available in multiplayer a few times — but given these are screenshots for multiplayer, it’s inferred. The Juggernaut suit isn’t a big inclusion in the sense that nobody is going to be sold or unsold on its inclusion or lack there of, but it’s neat to see it back.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25, 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Infinity Ward or Activision about a Google Stadia or Nintendo Switch port. That said, neither port has been denied either, so I suppose both are still on the table.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Call of Duty and Juggernaut suits.