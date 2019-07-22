Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Big Change to Multiplayer Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in October, and when it does, it will come with some big changes to multiplayer map designs. More specifically, multiplayer maps in the upcoming installment won’t all use the classic Call of Duty three-lane design, which many players have grown tired of over the years. That said, there will be some maps that still utilize this design, but there will also be maps that completely abandon it.

The news comes way of Taylor Kurosaki, the game’s narrative director, who makes a habit of interacting with fans on Twitter and answering their burning questions. And in the process, he usually reveals interesting tidbits.

They aren’t. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) July 20, 2019

I didn’t say no 3 lane maps. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) July 21, 2019

As you will know, Infinity Ward hasn’t revealed the game’s multiplayer yet, but that will change on August 1 with a special livestream that will dive into multiplayer for the first time, and presumably dive pretty deep into. In the meanwhile, today, Infinity Ward released a new teaser showing off a bit of the gun customization that will be featured in the game.

Loadouts locked. Gear up for the #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Gameplay Premiere on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/vJIMbPZRyE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 22, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In recent and related news, Infinity Ward has confirmed that more familiar faces from the original game will be returning. Meanwhile, last week a leak surfaced claiming the game is getting a beta late next month. You can read more about that here.

