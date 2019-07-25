Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, one week ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s full multiplayer reveal, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision released a teaser trailer showing off a glimpse of the game’s multiplayer that players can expect to lose hours and hours and hours to when the game releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. More specifically, the pair have revealed how matches start in the teaser trailer, which features some pretty top-notch animation work.

The teaser trailer is short and not very revealing, but it’s meant just to be a teasing, hype-inducing snippet before the game’s full mutliplayer reveal is dropped on August 1. As you can see in the video, players can come into matches riding a helicopter. And this isn’t the only entrance sequence. There’s others as well, but they haven’t been revealed yet. Anyway, below, you can watch the teaser trailer for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Proceed to the LZ. The #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Premiere arrives next week on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/mkKVdrY6Q7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 25, 2019

Again, our first proper look at the game’s multiplayer will come next week on August 1. Infinity Ward hasn’t divulged exact details on what we will see, but it has promised a deep dive into the game’s multiplayer, which it has yet to reveal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Infinity Ward has confirmed big map changes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer. You can read more about what these changes are, here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see more of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer? How does this opening sequence look?