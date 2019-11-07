Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Announces Changes to Claymores, Footsteps, and the 725 Are Coming Soon

According to Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s update later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will bring with it a slew of highly requested changes that should go a long way in improving the online multiplayer especially. News of the pending update comes way of Ashton Williams, the studio’s senior communications manger, who took to Twitter this morning to relay to Call of Duty fans that the team has an update dropping soon.

According to Williams, pending any unexpected issues, an update will hit in the next few days that will fix different bugs as well as make some adjustments to footsteps, claymores, and more. As you may know, ever since the game launched last month, players have been complaining about claymores and how often they are used and abused by players. Meanwhile, players have also pointed out since launch footsteps are too loud, making it hard to move around the map undetected.

“Pending any unexpected issues, we’ve got an update rolling out over the next few days that improves stability across all platforms, fixes bugs, weapon tuning, footsteps, claymores, and more.”

Williams also revealed that if testing goes well, then changes will be made to the 725, the game’s overpowered shotgun players have been complaining about in droves. Meanwhile, there’s also some bug fixes coming to Spec Ops, which has a surprising amount of bugs and issues.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on when this update will drop specifically, but Williams notes it will be by the end of the week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

