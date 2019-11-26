Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Finds Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck may have been designed to help the planet cut back on fossil fuel emissions, but the internet can always find the humor in any possible situation. And Cybertruck has certainly proven to be the comedy gift that keeps on giving for video game fans. When the car made its debut late last week, many pointed out that the truck looks like it rolled out of a blocky, Nintendo 64-era game. While it certainly looks like something that would have been right at home in games like Cruis’n USA, one gamer seemed to spot Tesla’s latest in a more recent game: Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

First posted in Reddit’s r/modernwarfaresubreddit three days ago, the image has received 89% upvoted status. The post comes courtesy of Reddit user Rustofski who noticed a fairly strong likeness between the armored military vehicle and Tesla’s Cybertruck. Of course, the key difference between the truck featured above and Cybertruck is the lack of pesky glass windows. Pesky, breakable glass windows.

Despite all the jokes and that unfortunate broken window during Cybertruck’s debut presentation, interest in Tesla’s new vehicle is apparently pretty high. According to Elon Musk, more than 200,000 pre-orders have sold since the unveiling, with interested buyers required to pay a $100 refundable pre-order fee towards the $39,900 starting price. That would be notable for any car, but it’s all the more impressive considering that Cybertruck won’t even begin production until late 2021.

The sixteenth entry in the long-running first-person video game series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuted on PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One just last month. Modern Warfare received strong reviews upon its release, with Comicbook.com calling it “the best Call of Duty game we’ve received in years.” The game’s subreddit, which is run by fans and endorsed by the game’s developers, has long been a haven for these types of memes, poking (mostly) gentle fun at Modern Warfare along with other elements of popular culture.

How do you feel about Tesla's new Cybertruck? Do you think it looks more like the Call of Duty vehicle Rustofski posted, or does it look like a car from an old Nintendo 64 game?