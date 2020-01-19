Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Highly Requested Feature Is Coming in Next Update

It’s been a few months since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And with the extended honeymoon phase over, we can now get a clearer picture of the game’s quality and what its fans think of it. Infinity Ward’s latest effort does a lot of things really well, hence why it was the best-selling game of the last year. It has a great campaign, more consumer friendly practices than previous installments, and it’s polished as heck. However, it also has some problems, most of which come from what seems like a lack of features.

That said, Infinity Ward has been working hard to add the features and quality-of-life improvements players have been asking for, and much of this hard work will be realized via the game’s next update, which is apparently coming soon, but for now Infinity Ward has no precise date to share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the features that will be part of this major update is a change to the killfeeds, or more specifically an addition. According to Infinity Ward multiplayer designer David Mickner, the team is adding a sixth row to killfeeds, which is something many players have been asking for.

6th row will be coming — David Mickner (@DavidMickner) January 11, 2020

Again, right now it’s unclear when this new feature will be live, but it will be part of the next major update, which will very likely arrive before the end of the month.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms.

For more coverage on the best-selling first-person shooter — including recent news, rumors, and leaks — be sure to take a quick scan of all our and all of our recent coverage of the Infinity Ward game by clicking right here.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”