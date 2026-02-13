Influential Fantasy RPG From 2001 Officially Returning With New Remake This Year

A hugely influential RPG that launched in 2001 is now confirmed to be returning this year with a new remake. Over the past couple of years, we’ve started to see countless role-playing games from the early 2000s returning with either new remasters or remakes. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was perhaps the notable game in this vein when it launched last year, and has been joined by others like Dragon Quest 7, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Suikoden 1 + 2. Now, another classic RPG is finally making a comeback of its own and will launch in a few short months.

As of today, publisher THQ Nordic announced the release date for its long-awaited remake of Gothic. Developed by Piranha Bytes, Gothic arrived on PC in 2001 and became a huge success for the studio. Not only did it spawn multiple sequels, expansions, and even a spin-off, but it would inspire many RPGs in the years to come, specifically The Witcher and The Elder Scrolls franchises. Now, despite the series being on ice for the better part of the past 15 years, the original Gothic is getting a remake from Alkimia Interactive that will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 5th.

This RPG Remake Is a Long Time Coming

News of Gothic getting a remake isn’t anything new, as this project was announced by THQ Nordic all the way back in 2020. What is new, though, is the fact that Gothic Remake now has a very real launch date. Originally, the project was expected to launch in 2024. This led to a delay into 2025, which subsequently resulted in another delay to 2026. Now, at long last, THQ Nordic has committed to a firm release date that should be met barring any unforeseen circumstances.

While it’s great to see that Gothic is coming back, it will be fascinating to see how this remake modernizes the original while keeping its spirit intact. One of the biggest drawbacks of Gothic was that it was a bit difficult to play at the time and was plagued with a variety of strange bugs. If this remake can rectify those issues while making the world of Gothic look better than ever before, then this could end up being one of the best RPGs of 2026.

